expand
Ad Spot

December 4, 2020

Windows broken out and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 11:14 am Friday, December 4, 2020

A window was reported smashed out of a skid-steer loader at 1:40 p.m. Thursday at 73989 140th St., Glenville.
Windows were reported busted out at 10:13 a.m. Thursday at 1129 S. Newton Ave.

Thefts reported
Six batteries were reported taken from equipment overnight Wednesday at the intersection of 830th Avenue and 220th Street in Albert Lea.
A Bobcat Toolcat 5600 was reported stolen at 3:20 p.m. Thursday at 2317 Consul St. The theft reportedly happened sometime between Nov. 23 and Thursday.

Fight reported in jail
A fight between two inmates was reported at 5:32 p.m. in the Freeborn County jail, 411 S. Broadway. A staff member was also reportedly involved.

Man turns himself in on warrant
Brennan Christopher Millhouse, 21, reportedly turned himself in on a local warrant at 3:43 a.m. Thursday at 411 S. Broadway.

Tires slashed
Tires were reported slashed on a vehicle at 5:33 p.m. Thursday at 111 McArthur Drive. The incident reportedly happened the second weekend in November.

House egged
Eggs were reported thrown at a house at 7:05 p.m. Thursday at 702 Freeborn Ave.

More News

Daily COVID-19 update: 61 more deaths as difficult December continues

Windows broken out and other reports

Arlen Legred

Daylight unveils damage from warehouse fire

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 61 more deaths as difficult December continues

Cops, Courts & Fires

Windows broken out and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Daylight unveils damage from warehouse fire

News

Ramona R. Boyer

Cops, Courts & Fires

Update: State Fire Marshal’s Office set to arrive at daylight

Health Updates

Among first acts, Biden to call for 100 days of mask-wearing

News

Deadline looms for Minnesotans to seek COVID-19 housing aid

Health Updates

States plan for vaccines as daily US virus deaths top 3,100

News

Pelosi, McConnell discuss COVID relief as pressure builds

Cops, Courts & Fires

Wisconsin high court declines to hear Trump election lawsuit

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic Health System announces new regional vice president

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 92 new deaths statewide, 1 in Freeborn County

Health Updates

Latest on COVID-19 in MN: Just the flu? Death count says no

Cops, Courts & Fires

Garage broken into and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

COVID-19 slams Minnesota police, fire, ambulance services

Education

Family foods to fuel education

News

Celebrate the holidays with a delectable dessert

Cops, Courts & Fires

Police guide that calls BLM a terrorist group draws outrage

Health Updates

Nurses wanted: Swamped hospitals scramble for pandemic help

News

Rubio returns to Wolves, with sharper perspective and skills

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Minnesota reports 77 new COVID-19 deaths

Cops, Courts & Fires

Counterfeit bill turned in and other reports

Featured News

United Way starts holiday lights contest

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic Health System employees share their experiences and stress tied to pandemic