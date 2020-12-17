expand
December 17, 2020

Wells woman killed in crash near Minnesota Lake

By Staff Reports

Published 8:18 am Thursday, December 17, 2020

A 67-year-old Wells woman died and two others were injured Wednesday afternoon after two vehicles collided near Minnesota Lake.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the person who died was Patricia Kay Bathke.

James Wayne Bathke, 69, of Wells, and Michael Ray Johnson, 62, of Elmore, were taken to the Mankato hospital for injuries deemed not life-threatening.

The State Patrol stated James Bathke was driving a 2010 Kia Optima southbound on Minnesota Highway 22 and Johnson was driving a 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix northbound on Highway 22 when the vehicles collided at 240th Street at about 1:49 p.m.

Patricia Bathke was a passenger in the Optima.

The Bathkes were listed as wearing their seat belts. It was unknown if Johnson was wearing his, the report stated.

Alcohol was not a factor, and the roadway was dry at the time of the crash.

Assisting at the scene were the Minnesota Lake and Wells police departments, Faribault County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota Lake fire and ambulance and Wells ambulance.

