expand
Ad Spot

December 11, 2020

Wayne A. Larson

By Submitted

Published 11:22 am Friday, December 11, 2020

Wayne Arling Larson was born July 5, 1945 in Freeborn County to Arling and Madeline (Peterson) Larson. He grew up and attended school in the Emmons area. After graduating from Emmons, he went to technical school in Austin where he studied mechanics. In March of 1966, Wayne was inducted into the Army. He served in North Carolina as a mechanic. After his military service, Wayne worked as a mechanic and welder. Wayne was a lifelong member of the Lutheran Church and was a member of Silver Lake Lutheran and later, Emmons Lutheran. He was also a member of the Classic Cruisers Car Club. He enjoyed collecting antique toys, antique tricycles and old cars. His favorite past times included watching NASCAR, wrestling and MASH.

Wayne A. Larson

Wayne passed away December 5, 2020 having lived to reach the age of 75 years. He is survived by his wife, Amy; daughter, Rachal Gaines, grandchildren, Kari Coughlin (Chris Forsberg), Kody (Amber) Frisbie and great-grandson, Travis Frisbie; son, Brian (Annette) Larson, grandchildren, Rosemary, Brooklyn, Andrew and Keith; son, Bruce (Sue) Larson, grandchildren, Amanda (Brandon) Hovey, Spencer Larson, great grandchildren, Maddox Funk and Kaden Hovey; daughter, Patricia Larson (Donnie Praska); grandchildren Jacqueline Larson (Dewayne Ketchum), Ariana (Blair) Bonnerup, Casandra Nelson (Cameron Carns, great grandchild, Teddy Davis and Tarraant Ketchum; stepdaughter, Sally Johnson (Bradley Riekem); stepdaughter Ramona (Paul) Schmidt, step grandchildren Sara Schmidt (David Sunderman), Natalie (Tyler) Flugum, step great grandchild Wesley; step daughter Sherry Williamson, step grandchildren Jordan Williamson (Melanie Langfold), Dylan Williamson, step great grandchild, Finn; step son, Perry Johnson, step grandchild Shawn Johnson-Madson; brothers Allan (Linda), Gary (Cathy) and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; 4 great grandchildren, Tobias Larson, Tyler Johnson, Jack and Oliver Williamson.

A private family service will be held at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 16, 2020. The service will be livestreamed at 10:30 am on Wednesday on Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home Facebook page. A public gathering and celebration of Wayne’s life will be held at a later date.

Memorials and condolences may be sent to Wayne’s family c/o of Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home 1415 Hwy 13 N Albert Lea, MN 56007.

More News

Wayne A. Larson

Edith Millott Arnold

Pickup reported stolen, recovered

Firefighters responding to fire in Albert Lea

Cops, Courts & Fires

Pickup reported stolen, recovered

Cops, Courts & Fires

Firefighters responding to fire in Albert Lea

Cops, Courts & Fires

Parents sue Walz to lift ‘pause’ on youth sports over virus

News

Minnesota lawmakers agree on help for businesses but not workers

Health Updates

One-day U.S. deaths top 3,000, more than D-Day or 9/11

Cops, Courts & Fires

ACLU sues Waseca federal women’s prison over COVID-19 response

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man pleads guilty in drive-by shooting in Albert Lea

Cops, Courts & Fires

Jury convicts Illinois man in Minnesota mosque bombing

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minneapolis approves cuts to police budget, not staffing

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 1 new death in Freeborn, Steele counties

Cops, Courts & Fires

Dirt bike, ATV stolen and other reports

News

Add fruity flavor and fun to holiday desserts

News

Comfort food for chilly days

Cops, Courts & Fires

Body found in Shady Oaks identified

Health Updates

Minnesota officials grateful but worried over virus metrics

News

Giants, Vikings shed slow starts, move into playoff position

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minneapolis eyes deep police cuts after Floyd’s death

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 2 new deaths reported in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Woman arrested with tabernacle and other reports

Albert Lea Tigers

Albert Lea hockey turns to a new fundraiser

Business

Chamber starts new initiatives centered around mental health

Featured News

Holiday events to ring in the season

News

Fourth year of dredging on track to begin in 2021

Featured News

5 things to do this week