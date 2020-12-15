expand
Ad Spot

December 15, 2020

Watershed district approves budgets, levies for 2021

By Sarah Stultz

Published 9:25 pm Monday, December 14, 2020

The Shell Rock River Watershed District board of managers on Monday approved its levies and budgets for 2021.

The board set the district’s general and administrative levy at $250,000, which goes to support $97,600 in personnel expenses, $11,950 in travel-related expenses, $14,250 in personnel training, $40,700 in office expenses, $45,000 in professional services, $9,500 in capital expenses, $1,000 in public affairs and $30,000 for the district’s reserves. 

District Administrator Andy Henschel said this levy has been the same since the district was established in the early 2000s. 

The board also approved a bond fund levy of $168,000, which goes toward bonding for projects. 

The project budget includes about $6.67 million in budgeted income, including grant funds through the Lessard Sams Outdoor Heritage Council, the bond fund levy, the local sales tax, other income and about $900,000 carried over from 2019.

Expenditures for 2021 include about $2.57 million toward dredging in 2021, about $1.9 million for erosion and water control projects, $222,000 in subwatershed projects, about $38,000 in water monitoring costs and about $1.77 million in project cash and grant reserves. 

The budget and levies had to be certified to Freeborn County by Tuesday.

More News

Daily COVID-19 update: State reports 21 new deaths; Freeborn County reports 11 new cases

VA hospital nurse is first to receive COVID-19 shot in Minnesota

Two seriously injured in stabbing in Austin

Minnesota Legislature OKs virus aid for businesses, workers

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: State reports 21 new deaths; Freeborn County reports 11 new cases

Health Updates

VA hospital nurse is first to receive COVID-19 shot in Minnesota

Cops, Courts & Fires

Two seriously injured in stabbing in Austin

Business

Minnesota Legislature OKs virus aid for businesses, workers

Cops, Courts & Fires

Person hit by vehicle and other reports

News

City approves 2.87% total levy increase

News

Watershed district approves budgets, levies for 2021

Elections & Campaigns

Biden clears 270-vote mark as electors affirm his victory

Elections & Campaigns

Minnesota formally casts its 10 electoral votes for Biden

Health Updates

VA hospital in Minnesota gets state’s 1st vaccine shipment

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 18 new deaths across the state; local active cases continue to decline

Cops, Courts & Fires

Garage broken into and other reports

News

Minnesota Capitol stirs with electors, COVID-19 relief plan

Elections & Campaigns

Electors meeting to formally choose Biden as next president

Health Updates

COVID-19 vaccine shipments begin in historic US effort

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 85 new deaths statewide; 2 reported in Freeborn County

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Deaths delivering a grim December; Freeborn County active cases declining

News

US says COVID-19 vaccine to start arriving in states Monday

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man sentenced to probation in aggravated robbery

Education

Albert Lea and German high school students collaborate on election section

Featured News

Santa, Mrs. Claus and their reindeer hit Albert Lea for an early visit

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Dec. 8-10, 2020

Cops, Courts & Fires

Marriages: November 2020

Education

Southwest Middle School standout student