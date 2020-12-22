expand
Ad Spot

December 23, 2020

Lake Mills junior Brooke Bergo led the Bulldogs offensively Monday night. Bergo scored nine points and pulled down seven rebounds in the Bulldogs 54-21 loss to North Union. - Lory Groe/For the Albert Lea Tribune

Warriors outlast Bulldogs

By Tyler Julson

Published 1:46 pm Tuesday, December 22, 2020

The Lake Mills girls’ basketball team took on North Union Monday night, hoping to end the first half of the season on  a winning note.

Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, the Warriors proved to be too much to overcome, falling 54-21.

The Bulldogs were led in scoring by junior Brooke Bergo with nine points. Bergo also hauled in seven rebounds to lead the team.

Sophomore Finley Rogstad scored three points, grabbed four rebounds and tallied one steal Monday night. – Lory Groe/For the Albert Lea Tribune

Four sophomores also put points on the scoreboard. Natalie Brandenburg, Finley Rogstad, Josie Helgeson and Ellie Hanna each had three points for the Bulldogs. Rogstad and Helgeson each got their points from beyond the three-point line.

Hanna pulled in six rebounds, while Rogstad grabbed four and Brandenburg had two.

“In the first half, I thought we handled the full-court pressure well,” said head coach Garrett Patterson. “We just struggled to move the ball efficiently in the half-court against their zone. Bergo led us offensively, and Elli Hanna and Finley Rogstad had good games defensively.”

The Bulldogs head into the holiday break with a 1-8 overall record and a 0-6 record in the Top of Iowa West Conference. Their lone win was against Central Springs.

Their next game is slated for  Jan. 5 at home against the Bison of North Iowa.

About Tyler Julson

Tyler Julson covers sports for the Albert Lea Tribune.

email author More by Tyler

More News

Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands

Electric co-ops create new electric vehicle charging network

Editorial: Consider pet adoption

Sarah Stultz: Lessons learned from the rocky year of 2020

News

Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands

News

Electric co-ops create new electric vehicle charging network

News

Dornink assigned to committees

Cops, Courts & Fires

Attorney General’s office files for temporary restraining orders against The Pour House, The Interchange

News

Legion donates to school safety patrol

News

Bringing the ‘Icon of a Revolution’ to George Floyd Square

Albert Lea Tigers

Albert Lea school board unanimously votes to not pay extra MSHSL fees

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: State’s cumulative case count passes 400,000; trend for new cases continues downward

Cops, Courts & Fires

Albert Lea house damaged by fire

News

$900B COVID relief bill passed by Congress, sent to Trump

Cops, Courts & Fires

Possible identity theft and other reports

Education

School board approves 2021-22 calendar, sets date for return of in-person learning in January

News

Minnesota urges teens made jobless by pandemic to seek aid

News

Biden gets COVID-19 vaccine, says ‘nothing to worry about’

Cops, Courts & Fires

Attorney general’s office files lawsuits against The Interchange, The Pour House

Health Updates

First Mayo employees vaccinated for COVID-19 in Albert Lea

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations, new cases recede; 22 deaths statewide

News

First Lutheran hosts live drive-thru Nativity

Cops, Courts & Fires

Vehicles rummaged through and other reports

News

Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 1 new death reported in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 injured in I-35 semi rollover

News

Minnesota state lawmaker dies of coronavirus complications

Cops, Courts & Fires

Video allowed in trial of officers charged in Floyd killing