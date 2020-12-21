Vikings find stride in home invitational

The Northwood-Kensett wrestling team hosted its annual Viking Invitational Tournament Saturday, hosting five teams in the all-day event.

The Vikings went 4-1 in dual matchups, going 16-2 in matches that were actually contested. They beat Tripoli, Rockford, Central Elkader and Belmond-Klemme, with their only loss of the day coming against Humboldt.

Northwood-Kensett’s biggest win of the day came against Tripoli, winning the dual 40-12. Juniors Drake Tiedemann and Hayden Moore were the only two Vikings to compete in the dual. Tiedemann, ranked No. 6 at 160 pounds in Class 1A, beat his opponent by pinfall in the second period, and Moore won via a 16-3 major decision.

The VIkings lost two matches by forfeit and won five matches by forfeit. There were five double forfeits in the dual.

Northwood-Kensett won their dual against Central Elkader, 36-18, by winning four contested matches.

Tiedemann won his match via a first-period pinfall. Junior Tyler Mills also won in a first-period fall at 152 pounds. Sophomore Dalton Logeman and junior Josiah Kliment both won their matches by pinfall as well. Sophomore Michael Janssen was the lone Viking to drop a match in the dual, falling via a pinfall in the first period.

The Vikings lost two matches to forfeit and won two matches via forfeit. There were five double forfeits in the dual.

The Vikings defeated Rockford 36-18, this time going 2-0 in contested matches. Tiedemann again won his match via a pinfall in the first period. Kliment was the other Viking with a win, also picking up a first-period fall.

Northwood-Kensett lost three matches via forfeit and won four matches via forfeit. There were five double forfeits in the dual.

The Vikings’ narrowest victory came against Belmond-Klemme, when they came out on top 36-30. The Vikings were 3-0 in contested matches.

Kliment, Logeman and Moore all won in first-period falls. The Vikings lost five matches by forfeit and won three matches by forfeit. There were three double forfeits in the dual.

Northwood-Kensett’s lone dual loss of the day came against Humboldt, 48-34. While the Vikings dominated in contested matches, going 5-1, it was their inability to field a full team that brought them down in the end.

The Vikings lost seven matches to forfeit, while only picking up one victory, a 36-point swing in favor of Humboldt.

In contested matches, Logeman, Tiedemann, Kliment and Mills all picked up pinfalls, and Moore won via a 14-4 major decision. Jannsen lost his match in a first-period pinfall.

Overall in their five duals, the Vikings went 4-1, outsourcing their opponents 182-126. In contested matches, the VIkings went 16-2 with 14 pins and two major decisions. Kliment and Tiedemann both won four contested matches. Logeman and Moore each won three, and Mills won two. The team lost 19 matches via forfeit and won 15 via forfeit.

The Vikings are now 6-12 as a team this season. They will take a break from the mat until after the new year arrives. Their next contest is scheduled for Jan. 7, when they travel to Rockford for a quadrangular.