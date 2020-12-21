expand
December 22, 2020

Vehicles rummaged through and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 9:15 am Monday, December 21, 2020

A purse and phone were reported stolen from a vehicle at 6 p.m. Saturday at 710 W. Clark St. 

A purse was reported stolen from a vehicle at 6:49 p.m. Saturday at 513 W. Main St. The theft reportedly happened sometime between 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. on Friday.

 

Mailbox damaged

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 10:14 a.m. Sunday of a mailbox that had been damaged overnight at 89695 260th St. in Austin. 

 

Sheds broken into

The Sheriff’s Office received a report at 9:58 a.m. Sunday of a shed that had been broken into on 320th Street in Ellendale.

The Sheriff’s Office received a report at 2:05 p.m. Sunday of a shed that was broken into at 13012 795th Ave. in Glenville. 

 

Injury reported in crash

A minor injury was reported in a rear-end collision at 6:01 p.m. Friday near the intersection of East Main Street and Prospect Avenue.

 

2 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Seth Galen Kilian-Bock, 25, on a local warrant at 12:055 a.m. Friday after a male reportedly came into 1210 E. Main St. saying he had been sprayed with mace and asked for help. 

Police arrested Jason Alan Roe, 43, on local warrants after a traffic stop at 9:01 p.m. Friday at the intersection of South First Avenue and West Main Street. 

 

1 arrested for domestic assault

Police arrested Arlexxus Malik Ellerbe, 24, for misdemeanor domestic assault at 10:32 a.m. Saturday at 525 Edgewood Ave. 

 

Thefts reported

A trailer and high pressure washer were reported stolen at 9:29 a.m. Saturday at 19208 830th Ave. in Hayward. 

A dirt bike was reported stolen at 11:01 a.m. Saturday at 425 W. College St. A vehicle at the same address was also reported rummaged through, with change and a bag of watches and jewelry missing. 

Police received a report at 3:20 p.m. Saturday of numerous items that were taken at 1713 Hale Drive. 

 

 

 

