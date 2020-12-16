Vehicle rummaged through and other reports

A vehicle was reported rummaged through at 7:11 a.m. Tuesday at 726 W. Front St.

Counterfeit bill reported

A counterfeit $20 bill was reported at 1:21 a.m. Tuesday at 906 W. Front St.

Thefts reported

Police received a report at 3:51 a.m. Tuesday of a backpack that had been stolen out of a vehicle between 11 p.m. Monday and 2:30 a.m. Tuesday at 110 S. Third Ave.

A wench was reported stolen from a trailer at 3:09 p.m. Tuesday at 310 W. Seventh St. The trailer was also damaged.

Police received a theft report at 6:16 p.m. Tuesday at 2381 Crossroads Boulevard.

Tires and wheels were reported missing from a customized golf cart at 9:51 p.m. Tuesday at 1157 S.E. Broadway.

Fraud reported

Police received a report at 11:21 a.m. Tuesday of fraudulent use of credit cards at 2611 Bridge Ave.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Jaycie Erica Martinez, 35, on a local warrant at 6:26 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Adams Avenue and Euclid Avenue.