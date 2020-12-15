expand
Ad Spot

December 15, 2020

VA hospital nurse is first to receive COVID-19 shot in Minnesota

By Associated Press

Published 10:21 am Tuesday, December 15, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS — A nurse on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic at the Minneapolis VA Medical Center was the first in Minnesota to receive a COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday.

Thera Witte, who works in a coronavirus unit at the hospital, said she feels honored to be the first and did not hesitate to volunteer.

“I’m feeling hopeful that this is the beginning of the end” of the pandemic, Witte said after receiving the first of two Pfizer doses. She will be vaccinated again in three weeks.

Thousands of doses of the Pfizer vaccine began arriving in Minnesota this week, with the VA hospital being the first recipient of 2,925 doses on Monday along with Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, Olmsted Medical Center in Rochester and the Cass Lake Indian Health Service.

“Today is feels very real,” Gov. Tim Walz said at a news conference at the hospital Tuesday. “It’s our way out of this. It is one of the tools.”

The state anticipates that 46,800 Pfizer doses will be delivered this week to Minnesota hospitals and clinics, which will start administering them next week to health care workers at greatest risk of infection.

The coronavirus has caused at least 4,462 deaths and 381,841 known infections among Minnesotans and prompted Walz to shut down bars, restaurants, fitness centers and entertainment venues for four weeks to try to slow its spread.

Walz is expected on Wednesday to announce whether he will extend the order or let it expire as scheduled this Friday.

More News

Daily COVID-19 update: State reports 21 new deaths; Freeborn County reports 11 new cases

VA hospital nurse is first to receive COVID-19 shot in Minnesota

Two seriously injured in stabbing in Austin

Minnesota Legislature OKs virus aid for businesses, workers

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: State reports 21 new deaths; Freeborn County reports 11 new cases

Health Updates

VA hospital nurse is first to receive COVID-19 shot in Minnesota

Cops, Courts & Fires

Two seriously injured in stabbing in Austin

Business

Minnesota Legislature OKs virus aid for businesses, workers

Cops, Courts & Fires

Person hit by vehicle and other reports

News

City approves 2.87% total levy increase

News

Watershed district approves budgets, levies for 2021

Elections & Campaigns

Biden clears 270-vote mark as electors affirm his victory

Elections & Campaigns

Minnesota formally casts its 10 electoral votes for Biden

Health Updates

VA hospital in Minnesota gets state’s 1st vaccine shipment

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 18 new deaths across the state; local active cases continue to decline

Cops, Courts & Fires

Garage broken into and other reports

News

Minnesota Capitol stirs with electors, COVID-19 relief plan

Elections & Campaigns

Electors meeting to formally choose Biden as next president

Health Updates

COVID-19 vaccine shipments begin in historic US effort

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 85 new deaths statewide; 2 reported in Freeborn County

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Deaths delivering a grim December; Freeborn County active cases declining

News

US says COVID-19 vaccine to start arriving in states Monday

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man sentenced to probation in aggravated robbery

Education

Albert Lea and German high school students collaborate on election section

Featured News

Santa, Mrs. Claus and their reindeer hit Albert Lea for an early visit

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Dec. 8-10, 2020

Cops, Courts & Fires

Marriages: November 2020

Education

Southwest Middle School standout student