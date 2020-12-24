expand
Ad Spot

December 24, 2020

United Way announces lights contest winners

By Submitted

Published 3:40 pm Thursday, December 24, 2020

The United of Freeborn County on Wednesday announced the winners of the first-ever Gift of Lights contest.

The contest was a fundraiser for the United Way that encouraged residents, businesses and organizations in Freeborn County to decorate their homes and buildings with outdoor lights and decorations.

Organizers have said they hope the contest becomes an annual tradition.

A panel of judges examined all entries during evening hours between Dec. 17 and Tuesday.

The winners were as follows:

Overall winners

• Grand prize: 2020 Brookside Drive, Cindy and Steve Shahan, $500 in prizes

• Second runner-up: 517 E. 11th St., Shawn and Amy Bolinger, $200 in prizes

Third runner-up: 210 Willamor Road, Steve Weisgram, $200 in prizes

Whoville category

• 1329 Crestview Road

Charlie Brown

• 807 S. Third Ave.

More News

United Way announces lights contest winners

MSU Mankato addresses hunger on campus with free groceries now, food pantry in spring

PUC signs off on $750 million Xcel wind energy project

Experts fear the holidays will fuel the U.S. crisis

News

United Way announces lights contest winners

News

MSU Mankato addresses hunger on campus with free groceries now, food pantry in spring

News

PUC signs off on $750 million Xcel wind energy project

Health Updates

Experts fear the holidays will fuel the U.S. crisis

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Minnesota crosses grim Christmas Eve threshold of 5K deaths

News

Safety a higher priority than sales for many small retailers

News

Retailers brace for returns from online shopping

Health Updates

MNsure sees 4% increase in signups during recent open enrollment period

News

The Minnesota roots of Pixar’s new “Soul”

Cops, Courts & Fires

3 taken to hospital after van crashes into garbage truck

News

Republicans block $2,000 virus checks despite Trump demand

Cops, Courts & Fires

Car hits building and other reports

News

Albert Leans begin to dig out from blizzard; dangerous wind chills remain

Health Updates

Some shipments of Moderna vaccine to Minnesota delayed

News

District court judge orders The Interchange to halt indoor on-premises dining

Cops, Courts & Fires

Cleanup to begin soon at former warehouse site

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 1 new death reported in Faribault County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Van stolen from parking lot and other reports

News

Authorities advise against travel as blizzard bears down on area; I-90 closed west of Wells

News

Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands

News

Electric co-ops create new electric vehicle charging network

News

Dornink assigned to committees

Cops, Courts & Fires

Attorney General’s office files for temporary restraining orders against The Pour House, The Interchange

News

Legion donates to school safety patrol