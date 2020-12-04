expand
December 4, 2020

Twins, Rogers agree to $6 million contract

By Associated Press

Published 5:42 pm Friday, December 4, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins and closer Taylor Rogers agreed to terms Thursday on a $6 million, one-year contract, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract had not yet been finalized.

Rogers compiled a 4.05 ERA in 21 appearances with nine saves and two blown chances during the abbreviated 60-game season.

The left-hander was the last remaining Minnesota player eligible for arbitration, meaning the Twins have no proposed salaries to exchange with agents this winter and won’t have to worry about heading to any hearings. They declined Wednesday to offer 2021 contracts to left fielder Eddie Rosario and reliever Matt Wisler, making them free agents. The team also reached one-year deals with starting pitcher José Berríos ($5.6 million salary plus $500,000 signing bonus), center fielder Byron Buxton ($5,125,000), reliever Tyler Duffey ($2.2 million), catcher Mitch Garver ($1,875,000) and reliever Caleb Thielbar ($650,000).

Rogers took a step back this season after notching 30 saves with 90 strikeouts over 69 innings in 2019. With Wisler, Sergio Romo and Tyler Clippard now free agents and Trevor May signed with the New York Mets, the Twins will have some setup roles to fill for bridges to Duffey and Rogers.

Rogers, who turns 30 this month, has a career 3.12 ERA with 302 strikeouts in 274 1/3 innings. He was an 11th-round draft pick by the Twins in 2012.

