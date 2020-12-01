expand
December 1, 2020

Truck reported stolen and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 8:57 am Tuesday, December 1, 2020

A Canadian Pacific work truck was reported stolen at 6:54 a.m. Monday on the 100 block of Garfield Avenue. The theft had reportedly happened sometime in the previous four days.

 

Theft reported

A catalytic converter was reported taken off a Ford pickup at 8:41 a.m. Monday at 1900 Sorensen Road.

 

Damage reported

Several windows in a vehicle were reported broken and a tire slashed at 5:26 a.m. Monday at 624 W. Clark St. The incident reportedly happened after 9 p.m. Sunday. 

A door and window were reported damaged at 12:55 p.m. Monday at 700 S. U.S. Highway 69. Damage was estimated at $500.

 

1 arrested for assault on EMS staff

Police arrested Kelsey Ann Homeier, 19, for felony assault of EMS staff at 11:10 p.m. Monday at 631 E. Seventh St. 

 

Possible fraud reported

Police received a report at 1:10 p.m. Monday of theft by fraud at 2501 E. Main St. 

Police received a report at 4:19 p.m. Monday of possible internet fraud at 1326 Garfield Ave.

 

Trailer stolen

A pull-behind field utility trailer was reported stolen at 3:28 p.m. Monday near the intersection of 720th Avenue and 125th Street, Glenville. The theft had happened sometime since the Wednesday prior.

 

