expand
Ad Spot

December 31, 2020

A Minnesota State Patrol trooper blocks off the entrance to a parking lot at Skyline Plaza across from Shady Oaks apartment complex, the scene of an early morning shooting on Nov. 29 that injured three. Eric Johnson/Albert Lea Tribune

Top most read stories on the Tribune’s website in 2020

By Staff Reports

Published 9:00 pm Tuesday, December 29, 2020

1. “How checks will affect Social Security,” 48,787 pageviews

2. “3 shot at Shady Oaks, police advise residents to stay away from West Front Street,” 27,992 pageviews

3. “One fatality in snow crash between car and semi,” 23,388 pageviews

4. “Missing man’s body found in Fountain Lake,” 17,747 pageviews

5. “17-year-old killed in crash, another teen seriously injured,” 15,183 pageviews

6. “A life lost too soon: Family, friends remember 18-year-old found in Fountain Lake,” 14,651 pageviews

7. “12-year-old flown to Rochester hospital after four-wheeler crash,” 12,168 pageviews

8. “A.L. school employee tests positive for coronavirus,” 12,136 pageviews

9. “Firefighters on scene of big blaze in Albert Lea,” 12,045 pageviews

10. “Body found near old Farmland Foods site,” 10,993 pageviews

11. “2 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Freeborn County,” 9,484 pageviews

12. “Community rallies behind crash victim’s family,” 9,403 pageviews

13. “Waseca officer shot known as a family man, involved in numerous efforts in Freeborn,” 8,943 pageviews

14. “Godfather’s in Albert Lea closing after 34 years,” 8,123 pageviews

15. “Confirmed cases still rising in south-central Minnesota,” 7,244 pageviews

16. “Local cafe closes its doors for good,” 6,987 pageviews

17. “Marketplace Foods closing in March, owner hopes to reopen later this year,” 6,875 pageviews

18. “2 staff members at St. John’s test positive for COVID-19,” 6,515 pageviews

19. “’This is about more than us’: Albert Lea’s The Interchange defies governor’s order, reopens for in-person dining,” 6,355 pageviews

20. “Woman dies in crash in southeastern Freeborn County,” 6,316 pageviews

 

Top Albert Lea Magazine in 2020

The March/April 2020 issue of Albert Lea Magazine was selected as the top magazine of the year by Tribune staff. The issue featured portraits of Albert Lea Community Band members, a feature on a kitchen makeover for Matt and Brie Tubbs, and twists on classic Bloody Mary drinks at area eateries, among other highlights.

More News

Bernice B. Ferwerda

1 arrested after reported chase and other reports

Opposition to Minnesota’s bar and restaurant COVID-19 restrictions still bubbling

Attorney general looks to stop Winnebago New Year’s Eve bash

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested after reported chase and other reports

News

Opposition to Minnesota’s bar and restaurant COVID-19 restrictions still bubbling

News

Attorney general looks to stop Winnebago New Year’s Eve bash

Health Updates

Minnesota working through first phase of vaccine rollout

News

GOP-led Senate rejects vote on Trump’s push for $2K checks

News

Top 10 stories of the year

Health Updates

COVID-19 vaccinations begin at 1st long-term care facility in Albert Lea

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reports 29 new cases; Minnesota reports 66 new deaths

News

Albert Lea boys basketball success tops year in sporting news

Cops, Courts & Fires

Catalytic converters stolen and other reports

Gallery

Looking back at 2020 in photos

News

Top most read stories on the Tribune’s website in 2020

News

Recognizing 35 years of service at St. John’s

News

Longtime county board members have last meetings

News

Austin restaurants get boost with help from hometown Hormel

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota woman dies after ATV falls through frozen lake

News

Senate GOP blocks Democratic push for Trump’s $2K checks

News

Another legislative session looms on Zoom

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 cases: New daily cases dip below 1,000; 1 new death reported in Faribault County

News

Council considering waiving portions of city fees for businesses closed by state orders

Cops, Courts & Fires

Online thefts and other reports

News

3-5 inches of snow expected in storm

Cops, Courts & Fires

District court judge orders The Pour House to halt indoor on-premises dining

News

House approves Trump’s $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate