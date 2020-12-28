expand
December 29, 2020

Thomas Engelby

By Submitted

Published 4:37 pm Monday, December 28, 2020

Thomas Jay Engelby, age 25, of Kiester, MN died Thursday, December 24, 2020 at his home in Kiester. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Bruss-Heitner Funeral Home in Wells, with Pastor Steven Woyen officiating. A Public visitation will be held from 1:00-2:00 PM at Bruss-Heitner Funeral Home in Wells. Interment will be in Bethel Lutheran Cemetery in Vinje, IA. Social distancing guidelines will be observed and facemasks must be worn. Bruss-Heitner Funeral Home in Wells is entrusted with services. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.brussheitner.com.

Thomas Jay Engelby was born August 25, 1995 in Waukegan, IL, to Ron Dulaney and Stephanie Engelby. Thomas attended high school in Alden and Wells, and received his GED in 2013. Thomas loved gaming: video games online with friends, game nights with family, and playing pool with his cousins. He was especially fond of his nieces and nephews and enjoyed hanging out with his family. Thomas experienced sky diving, and a solo trip to Seattle, WA to meet friends he met online. He became ordained so he could perform his sister, Christine’s wedding in June.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Richard Engelby and paternal grandparents, Bob and Elaine Dulaney.

Thomas is survived by his mother and father; Stephanie Engelby and Ron Dulaney of Kiester, MN; sister Christine (Jarrod) Blankenship of Mason City, IA, and their children: Liliana, George and Harmony; Aunt and Uncle: Jill (Michael) McGary of Albert Lea, MN; 3 cousins: Dan, Matt (wife Stephanie), and Travis McGary, all of Albert Lea, MN; grandmother, Sheryl Engelby of Kiester, MN.

