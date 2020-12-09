Theresa Marie Coyer

Theresa M. Coyer, age 68 of Shakopee, MN, formerly of Albert Lea, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020, at her home.

Theresa was born in Albert Lea, MN, on February 5, 1952, the daughter of Donald and Donna (Torgeson) Wolff. She married Rich Coyer on May 15, 1989, in Shakopee.

Theresa worked at Perkins for 40 years in both the Albert Lea and Shakopee locations, and for 20 plus years she worked as a librarian at the Shakopee Library. She liked to read, watch detective shows, and was a huge MN Twins and Vikings fan. Theresa also helped out as a volunteer, and was known by many friends as “Momma”. She was loved by all, and will be missed deeply.

Theresa is survived by her husband, Rich; daughter and sons, Jennifer Prudoehl, Nicholas (Nicole) and Christopher (Ashley); grandchildren, Melissa Takata, Ethan, Benjamin, Audrina, Lily, Zoey and Harper Coyer; great-granddaughter, Olive Lenss; brother, Robert Wolff. She was preceded in death by her grandsons, Jonathan Prudoehl and Orion Coyer; parents, Donald and Donna Wolff; brothers, Dana and Harold Wolff.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 12, from 12-2 PM, followed by Prayer Service at 2 PM, at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755. Interment Catholic Cemetery, Shakopee.

** Live streaming of the prayer services will begin Saturday at 2 PM, on the McNearney-Schmidt Funeral and Cremation Facebook page. Please share condolences with the family while watching the live stream.