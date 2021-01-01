The Interchange facing 5-year liquor license revocation

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division notified The Interchange Wine & Coffee Bistro in Albert Lea it now faces a five-year liquor license revocation for ongoing violations of state executive orders.

The eatery reopened earlier this month in defiance of Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order requiring bars and restaurants to close for on-premises indoor dining in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.

According to a news release from the division, the business continues to sell or advertise the sale of alcohol for indoor, on-premises consumption in violation of the executive orders and has not come into compliance after numerous requests, notifications and court actions.

The division referenced a handful of posts on the business’s Facebook page advertising it was open for dine-in service, and agents have observed the establishment open for on-premises consumption of food and beverages.

The division previously advised the establishment it intended to suspend its liquor licenses for 60 days, pending a hearing before an administrative law judge. The establishment was advised at that time that it would be notified of the intent to revoke its license for five years if there were further violations.

The Interchange announced on its Facebook page this week it is hosting a march and protest beginning at 1 p.m. Sunday starting at City Hall. Participants will march to the Freeborn County Courthouse, where they will listen to speakers.