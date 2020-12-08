expand
December 8, 2020

Tabernacle taken from church and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 8:38 am Tuesday, December 8, 2020

A tabernacle was reported taken from St. Theodore Catholic Church at 6:23 p.m. Monday at 323 E. Clark St. A cross and cell phone were left behind.

 

1 cited for shoplifting

Police cited Dominique Debora Wilborn, 35, for shoplifting after a reported theft at 9:07 a.m. Monday at 1210 E. Main St. 

 

Car rummaged through

A car was reported rummaged through at 4:14 p.m. Monday at 412 Euclid Ave. The incident reportedly happened between 1 a.m. and the time of the call. Keys, cigarettes and lottery tickets were reported taken. 

 

Thefts reported

A utility trailer was reported stolen at 9:10 a.m. Monday at 150 W. Main St. in Glenville. The theft reportedly occurred sometime between Saturday and Monday morning.

Keys were reported stolen out of an electronics case at 6:40 p.m. Monday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave. 

Batteries were reported taken out of two peoples of equipment in a field at 11:48 a.m. Monday at 86392 160th St., Glenville.

 

Mailbox damaged

A mailbox was reported damaged at 1:55 p.m. Monday at 81030 320th St., Ellendale.

