Star class: Making new friends

Johanna Reyes, success coach, and Taylor Moynaugh, multilanguage teacher, introduce George, a newcomer from Mexico, to Raul, a current Halverson Elementary School student. Their new friendship has allowed George to feel comfortable learning a new language, new culture and his new school, Halverson, according to a press release. George is so happy to have someone who understands exactly what he is going through and a friend to talk to in Spanish! Raul’s encouraging words to George are “Don’t give up and don’t be scared.” These boys and their families are very thankful Halverson goes out of the way to integrate them. - Provided