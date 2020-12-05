expand
Ad Spot

December 4, 2020

Computational thinking is the process of breaking down a problem into simple enough steps, in proper order for a computer to follow. - Provided

Star class: Computing curriculum

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Friday, December 4, 2020

Think about a simple daily task. For instance, brushing your teeth.

At first thought, it seems so simple, but in reality, brushing your teeth involves many simple steps. If you complete one step out of order, say brushing your teeth, then applying toothpaste to your toothbrush, you could end up being an incredibly ineffective brusher who quickly accumulates dental bills. Computational thinking can be compared to this, according to a press release. Computational thinking is the process of breaking down a problem into simple enough steps, in proper order for a computer to follow.

Computational creativity. Critical thinking. Practice. For second and third grade students at Hawthorne Elementary School, these are all experiential and essential learnings of the Mouse Creative Computing Curriculum. This program is designed to support the development of personal connections to creative computing by drawing upon creativity, imagination and interests. Creative computing emphasizes the knowledge, practices and fundamental literacies students need to create the types of dynamic and interactive computational media they enjoy in their daily lives.

Not only does the program prepare students for careers as computer scientists or programmers, it supports their development as computational thinkers — individuals who can draw on computational concepts, practices and perspectives in all aspects of their lives, across disciplines and contexts.

The platform utilized to achieve these goals is called Scratch. Scratch is a free computer programming language available at scratch.mit.edu. With Scratch, people can create a wide variety of interactive media projects — animations, stories, games and more — and share those projects with others in an online community. Since Scratch’s launch in May 2007, hundreds of thousands of people all around the world have created and shared more than 6 million projects. Scratch has four main principles.

Principle 1: Creation

Offering opportunities for learners to engage in designing and making, not just listening, observing and using.

Principle 2:
Personalization

Offering opportunities for learners to engage in activities that are personally meaningful and relevant.

Principle 3: Sharing

Offering opportunities for learners to engage in interactions with others as audience, coaches and co-creators.

Principle 4: Reflecting

Offering opportunities for learners to review and rethink their creative practices.

Hawthorne was fortunate enough to receive a grant through the Minnesota Department of Education and the federal government that helps locate underrepresented gifted students with computer science talent. The funds and curriculum will provide the potential to make an enormous impact on second and third grade students while also allowing the school to purchase technology upgrades that are above and beyond all of the great opportunities the school district provides, according to the press release.

Ultimately, students at Hawthorne are lucky to engage with the Creative Computing Curriculum, the release stated. It is a huge growth opportunity. It develops critical thinking within learners by focusing on problem articulation, logical thinking and the exploration of cause and effect — how one’s actions truly impact a situation. In addition, it is attractive for future employment opportunities, as learners will be equipped with strong reasoning and problem solving skills. It is too often people give children answers to remember rather than problems to solve. Staff believe every student at Hawthorne is or will become an effective problem solver, the release stated.

More News

Tribune announces All-Area volleyball team

Albert Lea American Legion members brighten days of veterans, auxiliary ladies with annual gifts of poinsettias

2nd Lake Mills lights display seeks to boost holiday spirit

Salvation Army’s annual holiday red kettle campaign launches

Albert Lea Tigers

Tribune announces All-Area volleyball team

Featured News

Albert Lea American Legion members brighten days of veterans, auxiliary ladies with annual gifts of poinsettias

News

2nd Lake Mills lights display seeks to boost holiday spirit

News

Salvation Army’s annual holiday red kettle campaign launches

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Dec. 1-3, 2020

Education

Star class: Computing curriculum

Education

Minnesota Association of Townships announces scholarship program

Education

Area Learning Center standout student

News

Car donated to head of winter gear drive

News

Giving Tuesday event in Wells collects needed items and food

Elections & Campaigns

Bennett re-elected assistant minority leader for Minnesota House Republicans

News

Minnesota’s top legislative leaders express optimism for virus aid plan

Cops, Courts & Fires

BCA identifies trooper who discharged gun during standoff

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 61 more deaths as difficult December continues

Cops, Courts & Fires

Windows broken out and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Cause of warehouse fire still under investigation

Cops, Courts & Fires

Update: State Fire Marshal’s Office set to arrive at daylight

Health Updates

Among first acts, Biden to call for 100 days of mask-wearing

News

Deadline looms for Minnesotans to seek COVID-19 housing aid

Health Updates

States plan for vaccines as daily US virus deaths top 3,100

News

Pelosi, McConnell discuss COVID relief as pressure builds

Cops, Courts & Fires

Wisconsin high court declines to hear Trump election lawsuit

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic Health System announces new regional vice president

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 92 new deaths statewide, 1 in Freeborn County