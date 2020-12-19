Standout Student: Pranav Jha

Age: 15

Parents: Shrawan and Sapana Jha

Where are you from? Nepal

If from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend? Lakeview and Hawthorne

Favorite teacher of all time and why: Too many to pick from, but some include Mrs. Skinness, Mrs. Hundley and Ms. Miller

Favorite book/author: “Mamba Mentality” by Kobe Bryant

Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: Basketball, straight A honor roll, student council, band, and E3

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? Enjoy your time in elementary, stay out of trouble, make good habits and make memories that will last a lifetime.