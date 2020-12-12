expand
Ad Spot

December 12, 2020

Southwest Middle School student Duol Ruach is this week’s standout student. - Provided

Southwest Middle School standout student

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Friday, December 11, 2020

Duol Ruach

Age: 12

Parents: Chang Ruach and Chol Joak

Where are you from? If from Albert Lea, what elementary school did you attend?

Omaha, Nebraska, but did go to Sibley Elementary.

Favorite teacher:

Kristin Kyllo. She was so fun, nice and I learned a lot in her class.

Favorite book:

“A Long Walk to Water” by Linda Sue Park.

Accomplishments:

Winning a medal in basketball, being recognized in school for getting 100% in math tests, history tests, helping other students and more. 

Advice:

Try your best and never give up. And follow your dreams.

Staff quotes:

Southwest Middle School physical education teacher Karol Hansen praises Duol’s drive to succeed in school: “Duol is very respectful to both his classmates and his peers. He values and takes his education seriously and responsibly.”

History teacher Tony Bissen adds: “Duol drives his own learning and constantly displays strong leadership qualities.”

Laura Wangen, English teacher, said: “In advisory, Duol is a student that I can count on. He always makes sure that everyone is included. In English class, Duol is not afraid to ask questions and sets a positive example for others to follow.  He is truly a class act.”

More News

Vivian Louise (Johnson) Bosma

Daily COVID-19 update: Deaths delivering a grim December

US says COVID-19 vaccine to start arriving in states Monday

Man sentenced to probation in aggravated robbery

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Deaths delivering a grim December

News

US says COVID-19 vaccine to start arriving in states Monday

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man sentenced to probation in aggravated robbery

Education

Albert Lea and German high school students collaborate on election section

Featured News

Santa, Mrs. Claus and their reindeer hit Albert Lea for an early visit

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Dec. 8-10, 2020

Cops, Courts & Fires

Marriages: November 2020

Education

Southwest Middle School standout student

Education

Principal’s Corner: Communication will always be important

News

MnDOT invites public comment on first pedestrian system plan

News

MDA announces cutoff date for dicamba soybean herbicide

Education

Star class: Making new friends

News

Southern Minnesota local food producer sustainability project launched

Elections & Campaigns

Emmer, Stauber, Hagedorn asked high court to void Biden win

Business

Walz delays announcement on business limits until Wednesday

Cops, Courts & Fires

2nd person charged in fatal Glenville crash

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Death count jumps; new caseloads slow

Cops, Courts & Fires

Pickup reported stolen, recovered

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 firefighters injured while responding to vacant house fire

Cops, Courts & Fires

Parents sue Walz to lift ‘pause’ on youth sports over virus

News

Minnesota lawmakers agree on help for businesses but not workers

Health Updates

One-day U.S. deaths top 3,000, more than D-Day or 9/11

Cops, Courts & Fires

ACLU sues Waseca federal women’s prison over COVID-19 response

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man pleads guilty in drive-by shooting in Albert Lea