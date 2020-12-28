expand
December 28, 2020

Image courtesy National Weather Service

Snowstorm expected to bring 3 to 5 inches of snow

By Staff Reports

Published 5:19 am Monday, December 28, 2020

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for all of southern Minnesota ahead of the snowstorm that is expected to reach the area on Tuesday.

The advisory is in effect from 9 a.m. Tuesday through 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The weather agency states 3 to 5 inches of snow are expected.

A storm system is expected to develop late Monday night across the Central Plains and move northeast across the Upper Midwest Tuesday and into Wednesday morning. Snow will begin across western Minnesota Tuesday morning and spread eastward during the day.

People should plan on slippery road conditions as hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening commute. The weather agency advises people to slow down and use caution while traveling.

Look to 511mn.org for the latest road conditions.

