expand
Ad Spot

December 12, 2020

Shirley Oberg

By Submitted

Published 4:43 pm Friday, December 11, 2020

Shirley Oberg, age 90, formerly of Walters, MN died Thursday, December 10, 2020 at St. John’s Lutheran Home in Albert Lea, MN. A graveside service will be private with Pastor Donald Rose officiating, in United Lutheran Cemetery-1 mile west of Walters, MN. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Bruss-Heitner Funeral Home in Wells is entrusted with services. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.brussheitner.com.

Shirley Oberg

Shirley was born Nov. 6, 1930 in in St. Paul, MN, the daughter of Rudolph and Myrtle (Wrage) Schuster. As a teenager, she loved working at the Albert Lea Root beer stand. She was united in marriage to Frank Olean Oberg on April 27, 1952 in Albert Lea, MN at First Lutheran Church. To this union 4 children were born. Shirley played a lot of Scrabble with her good friend Bonnie into the wee hours of the am. She was an active member of United Lutheran Church in Walters and had worked at a foster home for many years. Shirley loved collecting coffee cups. She was an avid card player and played many card games with her friend Marilyn Haukoos, and neighbors. Shirley enjoyed time spent with her family and friends having potluck dinners and suppers. She was a member of the Walters Senior Citizens.

Shirley is survived by her children: Patricia Oberg (friend Larry Lowman) of Albert Lea, Mark (Penny) Oberg of Colorado Springs, CO, DeAnna Kleinschmidt of Austin, MN and Roger Oberg of Albert Lea, MN; 2 grandchildren: Christopher (Jessica) Oberg of Colorado Springs, CO; Brandi Oberg of Colorado Springs, CO; 4 great-grandchildren: Avianah, Carver, Maverick and Jagger.

One brother: Gerald (wife Patricia) Schuster of Independence, MO.

She is preceded in death by her parents and husband Frank.

More News

Vivian Louise (Johnson) Bosma

Daily COVID-19 update: Deaths delivering a grim December

US says COVID-19 vaccine to start arriving in states Monday

Man sentenced to probation in aggravated robbery

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Deaths delivering a grim December

News

US says COVID-19 vaccine to start arriving in states Monday

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man sentenced to probation in aggravated robbery

Education

Albert Lea and German high school students collaborate on election section

Featured News

Santa, Mrs. Claus and their reindeer hit Albert Lea for an early visit

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Dec. 8-10, 2020

Cops, Courts & Fires

Marriages: November 2020

Education

Southwest Middle School standout student

Education

Principal’s Corner: Communication will always be important

News

MnDOT invites public comment on first pedestrian system plan

News

MDA announces cutoff date for dicamba soybean herbicide

Education

Star class: Making new friends

News

Southern Minnesota local food producer sustainability project launched

Elections & Campaigns

Emmer, Stauber, Hagedorn asked high court to void Biden win

Business

Walz delays announcement on business limits until Wednesday

Cops, Courts & Fires

2nd person charged in fatal Glenville crash

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Death count jumps; new caseloads slow

Cops, Courts & Fires

Pickup reported stolen, recovered

Cops, Courts & Fires

2 firefighters injured while responding to vacant house fire

Cops, Courts & Fires

Parents sue Walz to lift ‘pause’ on youth sports over virus

News

Minnesota lawmakers agree on help for businesses but not workers

Health Updates

One-day U.S. deaths top 3,000, more than D-Day or 9/11

Cops, Courts & Fires

ACLU sues Waseca federal women’s prison over COVID-19 response

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man pleads guilty in drive-by shooting in Albert Lea