expand
Ad Spot

December 15, 2020

Sheriff to appeal 2021 salary

By Sarah Stultz

Published 1:01 pm Tuesday, December 15, 2020

Freeborn County Sheriff Kurt Freitag has notified the county he will appeal his 2021 salary set by the Freeborn County Board of Commissioners earlier this month.

Kurt Freitag

The board at the Dec. 1 meeting set Freitag’s salary at $101,010.

The sheriff in his notice stated his basis for the appeal was that the Board of Commissioners in setting his salary “acted in an arbitrary, capricious or oppressive manner, and failed to sufficiently take into account the responsibilities and duties of the office of sheriff, the sheriff’s experience qualifications and performance.” 

Freitag had requested a 2021 salary of $122,370 heading into the board meeting. 

He also alleges the board’s resolution about the salary violated Minnesota State Statute 387.20, Subdivision 2, which deals with the board procedures for setting a sheriff’s salary. 

At the Dec. 1 meeting, the commissioners had a prepared statement, read by 5th District Commissioner Mike Lee, that stated the board had considered the “duties, responsibilities, education, experience and performance of the sheriff, as well as the supporting documents/documentation provided. With the salary currently under appeal — the open salary for 2020, as well as the current economic conditions of the county and COVID-related impacts, and have made the following determinations.”

The commissioners voted 3-2 in favor of the $101,010 salary, with commissioners Dan Belshan and Chris Shoff voting against and commissioners Glen Mathiason, Jim Nelson and Lee voting in favor. 

Freitag, who is in his sixth year as sheriff, received a salary of $97,020 in both 2019 and 2020, as a separate salary appeal works its way through the court system. 

In that appeal, a district court judge sided with Freitag for his 2019 salary, stating the board did not sufficiently take into account the extent of the sheriff’s responsibilities, experience, qualifications and performance when it set his salary. That decision was later reversed by the Minnesota Court of Appeals. 

Freitag appealed that decision, and the case is now before the Minnesota Supreme Court and is awaiting an order. 

During the Freeborn County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday morning, the commissioners approved a resolution appointing law firm Barna, Guzy & Steffen Ltd. as the county’s legal counsel for the case. 

 

More News

Let the birding begin

5 things to do this week

20 applicants selected to interview for University of Minnesota Board of Regents

Editorial Roundup: Minnesota election process on solid ground

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


News

Let the birding begin

News

5 things to do this week

Education

20 applicants selected to interview for University of Minnesota Board of Regents

News

Golden K Kiwanians ring bell

News

Hartland Township supervisor retires

News

Mrs. Gerry’s donates to music classroom effort in North St. Paul

News

This Week in History: Hog cholera quarantine in place 50 years ago

Health Updates

Common COVID-19 vaccine myths debunked

Health Updates

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy restores hearing for resident

Business

Local business owner completes OSHA training

News

County board approves a 2.4% levy increase for ’21

News

Donor pledges to match funds raised by Salvation Army

News

Workers descend on northern Minnesota to build oil pipeline

News

Minnesota will continue emerald ash borer regulations

Health Updates

MNsure open enrollment period drawing to a close for the year

Cops, Courts & Fires

Sheriff to appeal 2021 salary

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: State reports 21 new deaths; Freeborn County reports 11 new cases

Health Updates

VA hospital nurse is first to receive COVID-19 shot in Minnesota

Cops, Courts & Fires

Updated: One dead, one severely injured after stabbing incident in Austin

Business

Minnesota Legislature OKs virus aid for businesses, workers

Cops, Courts & Fires

Person hit by vehicle and other reports

News

City approves 2.87% total levy increase

News

Watershed district approves budgets, levies for 2021

Elections & Campaigns

Biden clears 270-vote mark as electors affirm his victory