expand
Ad Spot

December 29, 2020

Albert Lea senior Logan Barr played hockey and ran cross country for the Tigers his entire high school career. Barr started playing hockey at a young age. - Tyler Julson/Albert Lea Tribune

Senior highlight: Logan Barr

By Tyler Julson

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, December 29, 2020

Albert Lea senior Logan Barr started cross country in seventh grade as a way to stay in shape for his true passion, hockey. Working hard in both sports throughout high school has turned him into an All-Big Nine honorable mention runner and the hockey team’s Most Improved Player in 2019-20.

Barr said hockey is his favorite sport to play, A sport he has played ever since he was a young child.

“It’s very competitive,” Barr said. “It’s fun having teammates you can count on, and it’s a good way to make friends, too.”

Barr said he has been involved in hockey for as long as he can remember. It was during his younger hockey days from which he said his favorite memory playing sports comes from.

Barr plans to attend Concordia University next fall where he will major in exercise science and might run for the cross country team. – Alissa Sauer/For the Albert Lea Tribune

He said he was 14 or 15 and playing for coach Mike Carlson  in the A Bantams. The team scheduled four tournaments across the state that year and ended with first-place finishes in each tournament.

Fast forward to his senior year and Barr has already completed his final year of cross country and is anticipating the start of the hockey season.

During his senior campaign on the cross country team, Barr ended the season as an All-Conference honorable mention.

“The coaching staff was so happy with Logan as he continued to improve every year in cross country,” said head coach Jim Haney. “He went above and beyond every year he was in cross country to improve and to make his teammates better.  He is physically strong and the coaching staff was proud of his efforts in all the meets this year, but especially during the section meet as he led the team, as he ran his best race of the season when the team needed it the most.”

He battled back from an injury his junior year in which he suffered from IT Band Friction Syndrome, which causes pain in the thigh bone. He said it was challenging to sit on the sidelines and watch his teammates compete. However, he said he came back stronger than ever after physical therapy.

While the upcoming hockey season will be shortened, Barr is excited to get started nonetheless.

“Logan is the type of player that every coach wants on their team,” said head hockey coach Jason Fornwald. “Not only is he a gifted athlete, but he’s also a straight A student. He recently received the Minnesota Excel Award last year due to his accomplishments both in the classroom and in athletics. He was recently names assistant captain for our varsity team this year. We look forward to having Logan be a part of our leadership team this year.”

Outside of sports, Barr is involved in activities at Crossroads Church and was a member of the Link Crew.

Barr offered some advice to underclassmen who are coming up through sports.

“Give it your all no matter what,” Barr said. “No matter what position you’re in, if you’re JV or varsity, or if you’re in lower or  upper, it doesn’t matter. Just give 100% all the time, and good things will happen.”

After graduation, Barr is planning to attend Concordia University in St. Paul. He said he might run cross country for their Division II program. Barr said he is going to major in exercise science and has a goal to one day get into physical therapy school.

About Tyler Julson

Tyler Julson covers sports for the Albert Lea Tribune.

email author More by Tyler

More News

Recognizing 35 years of service at St. John’s

Senior highlight: Logan Barr

Winnefred “Winnie” (Ploeg) Meelker

Longtime county board members have last meetings

News

Recognizing 35 years of service at St. John’s

News

Longtime county board members have last meetings

News

Austin restaurants get boost with help from hometown Hormel

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota woman dies after ATV falls through frozen lake

News

Senate GOP blocks Democratic push for Trump’s $2K checks

News

Another legislative session looms on Zoom

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 cases: New daily cases dip below 1,000; 1 new death reported in Faribault County

News

Council considering waiving portions of city fees for businesses closed by state orders

Cops, Courts & Fires

Online thefts and other reports

News

3-5 inches of snow expected in storm

Cops, Courts & Fires

District court judge orders The Pour House to halt indoor on-premises dining

News

House approves Trump’s $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate

News

Hagedorn surgery to remove cancerous kidney a success

News

Minnesota green-lights youth sports games starting Jan. 14

Cops, Courts & Fires

Austin stabbing suspect pleads not guilty

Health Updates

Minnesota nursing homes see large-scale vaccination effort

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 13 new deaths statewide, just over 1,000 new cases

News

What’s in a name? Grayson is top baby name in 2020 at Mayo in Austin

Cops, Courts & Fires

Burglary and other reports

News

Snowstorm expected to bring 3 to 5 inches of snow

Cops, Courts & Fires

New technology aims to help clients of public defenders

News

Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Minnesota reports 2,534 new cases, 40 deaths

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: State reports 57 new deaths; Freeborn County reports 11 new cases