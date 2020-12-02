expand
Ad Spot

December 1, 2020

Sarah Stultz: A whirlwind of a day bringing you the news

By Sarah Stultz

Published 8:11 pm Tuesday, December 1, 2020

Nose for News by Sarah Stultz

 

My day on Sunday started with a text message from Albert Lean Tom Jones. He had sent it right before 2:30 a.m., but I didn’t notice it until a little later when I got up closer to 4 a.m. to use the restroom.

He alerted me there was an active shooter at Shady Oaks and that a squad car had been shot.

Seeing that type of message in the middle of the night is the last thing anyone would want to see at that time of day — or any time, for that matter.

My stomach sank, and for a few minutes I sat dumbfounded, not knowing how to proceed in my role at the newspaper.

Was the shooting still happening? Was it inside or outside? Should I risk getting any closer to alert people to what was happening?

The last thing I wanted to do was get in the way if the situation was still happening, and I for sure didn’t want to pester the police department.

I messaged our publisher, who happened to hear the text message come through, to let her know what was happening, and we tried to get the scanners working on our phones to find out more of what was taking place.

A few minutes later, I noticed conversation starting on Facebook. People who lived nearby or who somehow knew people who do started posting information about the incident. Though I knew I could only take that information with a grain of salt, I knew that whatever was going on was serious. The discussion quickly grew with posts coming in.

Closer to 6 a.m., I received a call from Public Safety Director J.D. Carlson, asking for our help getting the word out about what was taking place and asking people to stay away from the area.

I was glad to have some credible information to share with the community and hoped it could help alleviate some of the questions people were having during such an unsettling time.

There were many unknowns and rumors of even more people who had been shot and injured, and it was my goal to squash any rumors if at all possible.

Around 7 or 7:30 a.m., Tribune Publisher Crystal and I met at the Tribune, trying to figure out a way we could photograph what was taking place with the streets at that point blocked in all directions for the safety of everyone in the neighborhood and for people passing through.

We eventually made our way over to United Methodist Church to speak with the Rev. John Mitchem, who is also the chaplain for the Albert Lea Police and Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, before waiting a few hours to hear that the standoff had ended.

Little by little, more information was released throughout the day, and I was relieved to find out that though three people were injured, no one was killed.

It was a whirlwind day for us, and I’m grateful for the opportunity we have as a newspaper to update the community on such critical matters.

As this situation continues to unfold in the coming weeks, I hope people continue to support those who may have been affected by this — there are many.

Sarah Stultz is the managing editor of the Tribune. Her column publishes every Wednesday.

More News

United Way starts holiday lights contest

mayo clinic albert lea

Mayo Clinic Health System employees share their experiences and stress tied to pandemic

This Week in History: MADD distributes red ribbons ahead of holidays

Court Dispositions: Nov. 30, 2020

Featured News

United Way starts holiday lights contest

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic Health System employees share their experiences and stress tied to pandemic

News

This Week in History: MADD distributes red ribbons ahead of holidays

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Nov. 30, 2020

Cops, Courts & Fires

Dissolutions: November 2020

News

Transfer station, landfill hours updated for the winter season

Education

Funds available to encourage urban agricultural education

Albert Lea Tigers

Tribune announces All-Area football team

News

Pest management webinar offered

Business

DEED encourages Minnesotans and restaurants to share #GetTakeoutMN photos to help economy

News

Builders seminar canceled

News

Hitting a career milestone

Business

Christmas tree farmers adopt COVID-19 rules

Cops, Courts & Fires

Nestle, Cargill at high court in child labor case

News

Enbridge starts construction on Line 3 pipeline in Minnesota

Cops, Courts & Fires

State Supreme Court hears arguments in sheriff salary case

Cops, Courts & Fires

County board approves salary increases for sheriff, attorney

Health Updates

Walz says details coming on first Minnesota vaccines

Cops, Courts & Fires

Duluth officer charged in September non-fatal shooting

News

Minnesota’s budget picture brightens in new forecast

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Minnesota sees 3,570 new COVID-19 cases, 22 more deaths

Cops, Courts & Fires

Alleged shooter charged with attempted murder, assault

Cops, Courts & Fires

Truck reported stolen and other reports

News

Minnesota to release ‘materially better’ budget forecast