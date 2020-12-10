Ruth Gregg-Ludwigs, 91, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Spring Ridge Assisted Living in Wheat Ridge, Colorado. Her hand being held, listening to songs and prayer.

Ruth was born January 11, 1929 to Marion and Harold Miller of Albert Lea, Minnesota. Her sister, Lois, also welcomed her to this life. There she grew up attending elementary and graduating high school.

As a young woman living in Albert Lea, Minnesota and working at a bank, Ruth met Arthur Gregg of Hawarden and soon married in 1953. They lived in Albert Lea for a year, and they were then transferred to Sioux Falls where their two children were born. They lived in Sioux Falls for seven years and Sioux City for a short time before moving to Hawarden in 1961 to live and work on the family farm just northeast of Hawarden. Ruth, a life-long animal lover, enjoyed helping her husband and children with the animals on the farm.

Ruth’s loving husband of 32 years passed away in 1985. Then in 1989 Ruth met Arthur Ludwigs of Sioux City at a dance. They were married in October 1994 living in Hawarden until Art’s death in 2008. Ruth continued to live in their home, staying active in many events with her church and community of Hawarden. She was a member of the Associated Church where she was involved in Women’s Circle, Sunday School, Bible studies, Church Bazaars, and was the founder of the yearly Omelet Brunch. Ruth was also involved with 4-H, Band Boosters, Calliope Village, MIC and PEO. Hosting bridge clubs was another highlight. Ruth took great pride in her church and community activities. She loved creating, organizing, and participating in many events throughout her life. Her love of dancing was high on her list. Everywhere she went, she would offer a quick dance instruction, even to the doctors and nurses.

Ruth and daughter Joan had the privilege of attending her 70th class reunion in Albert Lea, Minnesota. She was so grateful to meet with old friends, remembering their school days.

The final years of Ruth’s life were living with daughter Joan in Denver. Together they would travel to see family. Ultimately, she entered a senior care center. There she still enjoyed the activities and would give an occasional dance step lesson.

Most of all, Ruth wants to be remembered for her love of family, community, life, and laughter. Ruth enjoyed inviting people into her home from near and far, as well as traveling to see them. She was loved by many.

Ruth is survived by: daughter, Joan (friend, André); son, David; grandchildren, Angela (Brandon), Laura (Tony), Andrew (Alesha), Michael (Celon), Lisa (Ryan), and step-granddaughter Amy (Jim); great-grandchildren, Jonathan and AnaLisa, Carly, Macy, and Maddox, Annabelle and Amelia; step-great-grandsons, Daniel (Kristen) and Brandin (fiancée Brenna); step-great-great-grandchildren, Hazel and William; other loving family members; also honorary family members, Jose Enrique Serra and family from Brazil, Fernando Pereira and family from Brazil, Bente Sand and family from Norway, Patrick and Amanda from Wales.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husbands, Arthur Gregg and Arthur Ludwigs; sister, Lois and her husband William Carey, Sr.; and infant great-grandson, Titus.

Her family prefers memorials be directed to Hospice and/or the Associated Church in Hawarden.

Services for Ruth will be held at a later date.

Condolences for the family may be sent online to www.porterfuneralhomes.com or mailed to Porter Funeral Home PO Box 128 Hawarden, Iowa 51023.