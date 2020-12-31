expand
Rodney “Buzz” Boelter

Rodney “Buzz” Allen Boelter, 84, of Albert Lea, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, December 30, 2020.

Buzz was born on August 12, 1936 in Austin, Minnesota. He graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1954. Buzz and Iona Monson were united in marriage on September 2, 1956. He worked at Wilsons/Farmstead for 40 plus years. Buzz enjoyed bowling, card club with his friends, and woodworking in his younger years. Buzz was an avid fan of puzzle books and playing solitaire in his free time.

Buzz is preceded in death by his parents, Elner and Mabel; sisters and brother-in-laws, Lorraine (Fuzz) Fossum, Beverly Stanton, Paul Hunter, Dan Bolhuis, Ardian and Rose Monson; mother and father-in-law, George and Blanche Monson; niece and nephew, Kelly Maher and Roger Fossum.

Buzz is survived by his wife of 64 years, Iona; children, Scott (Sharlet) Boelter, Cheryl (Dale) Boverhuis, Deb (Jeff) Dahlby; grandchildren, Ashley (Andy) Drenth, Adam (Tawnya) Boelter, Blaine Boverhuis, Cody (Nikki Oakland) Boverhuis, Anna, Nathan and Erika Dahlby; step-grandchildren, Dale (Suzanne) Boverhuis Jr., Jana (Todd) Stadheim; great grandchildren, Kolby, Olivia, Owen, Mariah, Christian, Isabella, Brynlee, Jaxson; sister, Donna Hunter; sister-in-law and brother-in-laws, Jerry Stanton, Gloria Bolhuis, Derald (Judy) Monson, Gale (Phyllis) Monson, Wally Monson, Bonnie (Pat) Maher and several loving nieces and nephews.

A private family Memorial Service will be held at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home. Online condolences are welcome at www.bayviewfuneral.com. Cards and memorials may be sent to Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home at 1415 N. Hwy 13, Albert Lea, MN 56007 where they will be forwarded onto the family.

