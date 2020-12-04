expand
December 4, 2020

Robin Gudal: Bring on the Bing Crosby, please

By Submitted

Published 5:32 pm Friday, December 4, 2020

EN(dur)ANCE by Robin Gudal

 

Merry Christmas season.

“‘I’ll be Home for Christmas’ was written by Kim Gannon and Walter Kent in the early 1940s. However, they couldn’t find anyone to record it. Music executives felt with so many soldiers fighting in World War II, the line ‘I’ll be home for Christmas, if only in my dreams’ was too sad for families at what’s supposed to be a joyous time of year. One man disagreed. Bing Crosby had Gannon sing him the song while the two were playing golf together in 1943, and Crosby loved it, recording it later that year and releasing it as the B-side to his monster hit ‘White Christmas.’ Instead of making soldiers overseas sad, it filled them with hope, so much so that whenever Bing Crosby played a holiday show for the troops, ‘I’ll Be Home For Christmas’ was his most requested song.” — Dan O’Donnell

Robin Gudal

Many of us missing our loved ones, especially this holiday season, may relate at a new level to the lyrics this year.

“I’ll be home for Christmas. You can plan on me. Please have snow and mistletoe, and presents on the tree.

“Christmas Eve will find me, where the lovelight gleams. I’ll be home for Christmas, if only in my dreams.”

We have been and are in a season of stripping away all the fluff in our lives and focusing on the most important things: faith, family, friends and loving one another. I don’t know what the future holds; I do however know who holds the future. I am leaning into him!

“For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace,” Isaiah 9:6, King James Version.

Robin (Beckman) Gudal, intentional in life, is a wife, momma, nana, friend, and a flawed and imperfect follower of Jesus.

