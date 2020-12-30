Recognizing 35 years of service at St. John’s

Terri Olson celebrated her 35th anniversary at St. John’s Lutheran Community. Olson started as a certified nursing assistant and has worked most of her 35 years as an licensed practical nurse. St. John’s staff said they have been honored and blessed to have her on their team. They thanked her for her dedication to providing professional and caring service to St. John’s residents and tenants. Pictured are Olson; Scot Spates, CEO/administrator; and Elaine Wieser, housing and home care manager. Provided