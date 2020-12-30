expand
Ad Spot

December 29, 2020

Terri Olson celebrated her 35th anniversary at St. John’s Lutheran Community. Olson started as a certified nursing assistant and has worked most of her 35 years as an licensed practical nurse. St. John’s staff said they have been honored and blessed to have her on their team. They thanked her for her dedication to providing professional and caring service to St. John’s residents and tenants. Pictured are Olson; Scot Spates, CEO/administrator; and Elaine Wieser, housing and home care manager. Provided

Recognizing 35 years of service at St. John’s

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, December 29, 2020

Terri Olson celebrated her 35th anniversary at St. John’s Lutheran Community.

More News

Editorial Roundup: Jailing and assaulting journalists on the rise

Al Batt: How I love you, how I love you, my dear old Swami

Sarah Stultz: Do you set New Year’s resolutions for your life?

Guest Column: Creditworthiness vital for financing business

News

Recognizing 35 years of service at St. John’s

News

Longtime county board members have last meetings

News

Austin restaurants get boost with help from hometown Hormel

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota woman dies after ATV falls through frozen lake

News

Senate GOP blocks Democratic push for Trump’s $2K checks

News

Another legislative session looms on Zoom

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 cases: New daily cases dip below 1,000; 1 new death reported in Faribault County

News

Council considering waiving portions of city fees for businesses closed by state orders

Cops, Courts & Fires

Online thefts and other reports

News

3-5 inches of snow expected in storm

Cops, Courts & Fires

District court judge orders The Pour House to halt indoor on-premises dining

News

House approves Trump’s $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate

News

Hagedorn surgery to remove cancerous kidney a success

News

Minnesota green-lights youth sports games starting Jan. 14

Cops, Courts & Fires

Austin stabbing suspect pleads not guilty

Health Updates

Minnesota nursing homes see large-scale vaccination effort

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 13 new deaths statewide, just over 1,000 new cases

News

What’s in a name? Grayson is top baby name in 2020 at Mayo in Austin

Cops, Courts & Fires

Burglary and other reports

News

Snowstorm expected to bring 3 to 5 inches of snow

Cops, Courts & Fires

New technology aims to help clients of public defenders

News

Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Minnesota reports 2,534 new cases, 40 deaths

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: State reports 57 new deaths; Freeborn County reports 11 new cases