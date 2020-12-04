expand
Ad Spot

December 4, 2020

Ramona R. Boyer

By Submitted

Published 9:47 am Friday, December 4, 2020

Ramona Ruth Boyer was born on March 13, 1931, in rural Waseca County, near Waldorf, Minnesota, the daughter of Herbert and Elsie (Schnoor) Bartelt. She graduated from Minnesota Lake High School and enjoyed her first job as a bookkeeper. She married William Boyer on August 9, 1950 at St. Theodore Catholic Church, Albert Lea. Together they moved to Willmar, MN in 1955 and later back to Albert Lea in 1972. This union was blessed with 15 children. Ramona was a nurturing, loving and attentive wife and mother always opening her heart and home to all of those she so loved.

She was strong in her faith, and devoted much time to her church family at St. Theodore Catholic Church, including serving as trustee and teaching religious education.

She loved music and dancing, but mostly her life centered around making life better for her large growing family. She always had everyone’s favorite dish in mind as she tended her garden, cooked, baked and shared the fruits of her labor.

Ramona R. Boyer

Ramona R. Boyer, 89, of rural Albert Lea, went peacefully to eternal rest at her home on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

Ramona is survived by children: James (Kay) Boyer of Willmar, MN, Jerome (Susie) Boyer of Mapleton, MN, Ronald (Julie) Boyer of Albert Lea, MN, Kenneth (Nancy) Boyer of Albert Lea, MN, Glenn (Tami) Boyer of Albert Lea, MN, Gail (Todd) Monson of Lakeville, MN, Alan (Karen) Boyer of Albert Lea, MN, Mark Boyer of Rochester, MN, Diane (Norman) Tyndale of Oronoco, MN, Jason (Diane) Boyer of Ramsey, MN, Todd (Susan) Boyer of New Prague, MN, daughter-in-law, Rhonda Boyer of Janesville, MN, Tina (Jeff) Locke of Dodge Center, MN, Heidi (Brady) House of Spring Valley, MN; 46 grandchildren; 40 great grandchildren and one great, great grandchild; sisters Marlene (Martin) Mogensen of Trinity, Florida, brother Duane (Lavonne) Bartelt of Green Valley, AZ; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Alyce Bartelt of Calmar, Iowa, Charles Sonnek of Waldorf, MN, Harvey Hesse of St. Clair, MN, Rose Boyer of Albert Lea, Lyle (Jeannie) Boyer of Albert Lea and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Ramona was preceded in death by her parents, her husband William, sons: John and Jeff; grandson, Thomas; brother Robert Bartelt and sisters Betty Sonnek and Beverly Hesse.

During this difficult time, in respect for the health and safety of all, the family will celebrate Ramona’s life with private services at St. Theodore Catholic Church, followed by interment in St. Theodore Cemetery.

Cards of sympathy and condolence can be sent in care of the family to Bonnerup Funeral Service, 2210 East Main, Albert Lea, MN.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate to Family Pathways Food Shelves, Salvation Army Church and Food Shelf, or your local food shelf in honor of Ramona’s memory.

More News

Daily COVID-19 update: 61 more deaths as difficult December continues

Windows broken out and other reports

Arlen Legred

Daylight unveils damage from warehouse fire

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 61 more deaths as difficult December continues

Cops, Courts & Fires

Windows broken out and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Daylight unveils damage from warehouse fire

News

Ramona R. Boyer

Cops, Courts & Fires

Update: State Fire Marshal’s Office set to arrive at daylight

Health Updates

Among first acts, Biden to call for 100 days of mask-wearing

News

Deadline looms for Minnesotans to seek COVID-19 housing aid

Health Updates

States plan for vaccines as daily US virus deaths top 3,100

News

Pelosi, McConnell discuss COVID relief as pressure builds

Cops, Courts & Fires

Wisconsin high court declines to hear Trump election lawsuit

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic Health System announces new regional vice president

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 92 new deaths statewide, 1 in Freeborn County

Health Updates

Latest on COVID-19 in MN: Just the flu? Death count says no

Cops, Courts & Fires

Garage broken into and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

COVID-19 slams Minnesota police, fire, ambulance services

Education

Family foods to fuel education

News

Celebrate the holidays with a delectable dessert

Cops, Courts & Fires

Police guide that calls BLM a terrorist group draws outrage

Health Updates

Nurses wanted: Swamped hospitals scramble for pandemic help

News

Rubio returns to Wolves, with sharper perspective and skills

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Minnesota reports 77 new COVID-19 deaths

Cops, Courts & Fires

Counterfeit bill turned in and other reports

Featured News

United Way starts holiday lights contest

Health Updates

Mayo Clinic Health System employees share their experiences and stress tied to pandemic