December 22, 2020

Possible identity theft and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 7:08 am Tuesday, December 22, 2020

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report of attempted identity theft at 2:30 p.m. Monday in Albert Lea.

 

Thefts reported

Items were reported stolen at 9:02 a.m. Monday at 310 W. Seventh St.

An electrical heater valued at $800 was reported stolen at 9:03 a.m. Monday at 821 Jefferson Ave.

A headlight was reported stolen out of a van at 11:48 a.m. Monday at 415 W. College St.

An employee theft was reported at 8:33 p.m. Monday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

 

Camper broken into

A camper was reported broken into at 9:46 a.m. Monday at 2610 Hi Tech Ave. Two sub speakers and two sets of golf clubs were taken.

 

Scam reported

Police received a report at 11:54 a.m. Monday of a possible scam on Hawthorne Street.

 

Hit-and-run reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at noon Monday at 905 Maplehill Drive.

 

Burglary reported

A burglary was reported at 4:45 p.m. Monday at 317 Court St. A phone charger cord and a medication were taken.

