Pop machines broken into and other reports

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 7:22 p.m. Thursday of two males breaking into pop machines at 222 Main St. in Emmons.

Garage rummaged through

A garage was reported rummaged through at 7:16 a.m. Friday at 402 First Ave. NE in Geneva.

Vehicle reported stolen

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 5:32 a.m. Friday of a stolen 2000 gray Ford Taurus at 83061 Freeborn County Road 46 in Hayward. The vehicle was stolen around Nov. 15, and now the owner is receiving gas drive-off notices from Kwik Trip in Austin.

Golf cart stolen

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a stolen golf cart at 7:18 a.m. Friday at 18311 850th Ave., Glenville. It was stolen sometime in the last two weeks.

Window damaged

Damage was reported to a window on a vehicle at 8:47 a.m. Thursday at 1507 S.E. Broadway.

Vehicle broken into

A vehicle was reported broken into at 9:42 a.m. Thursday at 110 S. Ermina Ave. The theft occurred overnight, and an iPad Air was taken.

Storage unit broken into

A storage unit was reported broken into at 4:32 p.m. Thursday at 310 W. Seventh St. Assorted tools, a safe, a PS3 console and games, and movies were reported stolen.