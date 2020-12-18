expand
Ad Spot

December 19, 2020

Police: Suspect in Washington killing arrested in Minnesota

By Associated Press

Published 2:17 pm Friday, December 18, 2020

SEATTLE — A Washington state man was arrested on on suspicion of killing his wife as she was preparing to move out of their house in Kent in November following ongoing alleged abuse, authorities said.

Paul Dervin III, 38, was charged on Friday with murder domestic violence, assault domestic violence and unlawful imprisonment in the death of Randi Jones, 40, The Seattle Times reported.

Months before Jones was killed, Dervin had dragged her out of a bowling alley, beaten her and fired 14 rounds into the windshield of her car in February, according to prosecutors.

Dervin was charged in March with kidnapping and assault and was arrested in August, authorities said. He spent 11 days in jail before posting $200,000 bail. Dervin was ordered not to have any contact with Jones.

Jones’ adult son found his mother unconscious on the living room floor in her house in Kent on Dec. 1 around 1 a.m. and called 911, authorities said.

Arriving officers found Jones unresponsive, with blood and bruising on her face and marks on her neck, authorities said. She died at the scene.

The King County Medical examiner’s office determined Jones died from a blunt-force injury to her torso. No further details about her injuries were released.

Police located a vehicle registered to Dervin parked outside the house.

Police arrested Dervin, who was wanted on a no-bail warrant, on Dec. 9 in Minnesota. The charges do not include details on his arrest or indicate where he is being held pending extradition to Washington state.

Dervin’s defense attorney Ramona Brandes was unavailable to comment. Her co-counsel Sarah Wenzel declined to comment Wednesday.

Public records said Dervin and Jones were married in King County in July 2016, with no record of divorce.

After Jones’ death, her mother filed a petition seeking custody of the couple’s 6-year-old son, records said. Jones’ 20-year-old son is from a previous relationship.

Dervin is scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 23 at the Maleng Regional Justice Center in Kent.

More News

Inside the magic

Scoring national recognition

Southeast Minnesota prepares for first round of coronavirus vaccinations

Editorial: Tribune Thumbs

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials


News

Inside the magic

Health Updates

Southeast Minnesota prepares for first round of coronavirus vaccinations

News

Hy-Vee donates to care centers

Education

Star class: Sibley third-graders

Education

Administrator’s corner: Reporting during the COVID-19 pandemic

Education

Standout Student: Pranav Jha

Albert Lea Tigers

Senior highligh: Alli Dulitz

Education

Minnesota schools announce return to in-person learning

News

State health department serves The Interchange with cease-and-desist order

Cops, Courts & Fires

Alleged Boogaloo member pleads guilty to terrorism

Cops, Courts & Fires

Family believes fatal shooting of driver was random

News

National environmental group sues Minnesota DNR over trapping of lynx

Cops, Courts & Fires

Police: Suspect in Washington killing arrested in Minnesota

News

DNR offers tips for safe, successful ice fishing season

Elections & Campaigns

Legal bid to undo state election results nears conclusion

Cops, Courts & Fires

Pop machines broken into and other reports

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Faribault County reports 2 deaths

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota’s top attorney sues bars that defied restrictions

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man charged with injuring woman with miniature ax

Health Updates

Hours adjusted at Mayo COVID-19 testing site

Health Updates

Behind the scenes, a flurry of activity as hospitals prep first COVID-19 vaccine

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 83 new deaths in Minnesota, including 1 in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Gift card scam and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Owner of Waseca travel agencies accused of defrauding agents