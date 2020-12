Pickup reported stolen, recovered

A 2003 Chevy pickup was reported stolen at 8:07 a.m. Thursday at 105 N. Central Ave. in Geneva. It was recovered and returned to the owner.

Theft reported

A theft was reported at 8:07 a.m. Thursday at 906 W. Front St.

Door smashed

A front door was reported smashed at 4:59 a.m. Thursday at 101 W. Main St. in Geneva.

Hit-and-run reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 2:49 p.m. Thursday. A car has reportedly been damaged.

Glass broken

Glass was reported broken at 8:57 a.m. 220 E. Seventh St