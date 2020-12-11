expand
December 12, 2020

Published 2:27 pm Friday, December 11, 2020

Freeborn American Legion Auxiliary

Freeborn American Legion Auxiliary No. 552 met Nov. 21 at the Freeborn American Legion hall. President Sandy Anderson welcomed the group and led them in the pledges. The secretary’s report and the treasurer’s report were read and accepted. A motion was made and seconded to donate $25 to the hospice tree project in memory of deceased Auxiliary members. The membership report stated the group was missing two renewals. It has 56 members and the goal is 61. Anderson sent Veterans Day cards to Freeborn American Legion members. The group went through the list of organizations that benefit from the morning coffee shop, which is 8 to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday — but is closed at the present time due to COVID-19 restrictions. The coffee shop is located in the Freeborn City/Township building and sponsored by the Freeborn American Legion Auxiliary. Anderson read from the department mailings how the gift shop will work this year. The majority of gifts will be gift cards from various businesses. The group decided not to meet during the months of December, January and February. Some Auxiliary organizations only meet four times per year. Following the meeting, the group put together 13 comfort boxes for the Minneapolis VA. The next meeting is March 20 at the Legion hall.

