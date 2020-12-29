expand
December 29, 2020

Online thefts and other reports

By Staff Reports

Published 9:41 am Tuesday, December 29, 2020

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an online theft at 10:25 a.m. in Alden. A person reportedly sent money for items that never got sent out.
The Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible online scam at 7:52 a.m. Tuesday of a resident in Alden.

License plates stolen
Police received a report at 9:14 a.m. Monday of license plates that were reported stolen sometime between Christmas Eve and Monday morning at 2114 E. Main St.

Thefts reported
Police received a report at 10:20 a.m. Monday of employee theft at 2222 E. Main St.
A package was reported stolen at 2:23 p.m. Monday at 216 E. Fourth St.
A lawn mower with bagger was reported stolen at 2:47 p.m. Monday at 714 S. First Ave. The theft reportedly happened sometime between Sunday and Monday.

