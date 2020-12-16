Mrs. Gerry’s donates to music classroom effort in North St. Paul

Mrs. Gerry’s, through the leadership of Kevin Miland, donated a classroom set of buckets to Christina (Trygstad) Pederson, Albert Lea High School alum of 1996. Pederson is the PK- grade 8 music teacher at St. Peter Catholic School in North St. Paul. During this COVID time, music classes have changed dramatically. Without being able to sing and share instruments as usual, Pederson wanted to begin a bucket drumming unit for seventh and eighth graders. Mrs. Gerry’s donated a classroom set of buckets for students to use in music classes. Music classes outside have been able to go outside, and students are even using them in the digital Christmas concert songs.