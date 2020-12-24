expand
December 24, 2020

MNsure sees 4% increase in signups during recent open enrollment period

By Submitted

Published 12:59 pm Thursday, December 24, 2020

From Nov. 1 to Dec. 22, more than 155,000 Minnesotans found health insurance coverage during MNsure’s eighth open enrollment period. A total of 122,269 Minnesotans signed up for private health plans through the exchange, which is 4,729 more than the previous open enrollment period.

Additionally, more than 33,000 Minnesotans received eligibility for low- or no-cost health care coverage through Medical Assistance or MinnesotaCare, Minnesota’s public health care programs.

“We are pleased to have connected so many Minnesotans to health insurance for 2021,” said MNsure CEO Nate Clark in a news release. “The global pandemic is a harsh reminder that comprehensive health coverage has never been more important and every plan sold through MNsure offers the peace of mind that comes with knowing essential benefits like hospitalizations, emergency services and prescription drugs are covered.”

Nearly 50% of households qualified for advanced premium tax credits (APTC), averaging over $4,900 a year.

Across the state, yearly APTC averages for households were:

  • Southeast Minnesota: $7,703
  • Northeast Minnesota: $5,819
  • Southwest Minnesota: $5,793
  • Twin Cities Metro: $3,822
  • Northwest Minnesota: $5,596

Recent upgrades to MNsure’s shopping and enrollment platform improved the consumer experience and helped ensure smooth operations in MNsure’s eighth open enrollment period, resulting in lower call volumes in the Contact Center than in previous years, despite the increase in overall sign-ups.

By the numbers:

  • Private health plan sign-ups: 122,269
  • Public program applicants: 33,111
  • Total accessing coverage: 155,380
  • Percentage of households receiving tax credits: 49%
  • Average yearly tax credit by household: $4,942.58
  • Call volume: 64,763
  • MNsure.org sessions: 1,259,612
  • Plan comparison tool sessions: 286,581

Though MNsure’s open enrollment period has ended, there are still opportunities to enroll:

Low-cost or no-cost coverage through MinnesotaCare or Medical Assistance is available for individuals who earn up to $25,520 in 2021 or for a family of four with a combined income of $52,400 or less in 2021. Enrollment in these programs is open year-round and enrollees receive comprehensive coverage. People with disabilities and people 65 or older have a different enrollment process and are encouraged to contact their county or tribe for assistance.

If you have recently lost or will lose your employer health insurance, you may still qualify to enroll for a special enrollment period. This special enrollment period is available year-round to qualifying individuals. To enroll, you must contact MNsure and pick a plan within 60 days of losing employer coverage. To avoid a gap in coverage, you can contact MNsure up to 60 days in advance of your employer’s plan ending to begin the enrollment process.

Minnesotans who experience another qualifying life event (such as marriage, birth or adoption of a child, or a move) may also be eligible to shop for coverage.

Enrolled members of a federally recognized American Indian tribe are eligible to enroll in a qualified health plan or change from one plan to another one time per month, year-round, including outside the annual open enrollment period.

