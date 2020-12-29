Minnesota woman dies after ATV falls through frozen lake

MINNEAPOLIS — A woman died after an ATV she was riding in fell through the ice on Kabekona Lake in northern Minnesota.

The Star Tribune reports 60-year-old Rose Peterson, of Brooklyn Park, died Saturday night after she and two family members traveling in an ATV fell through thin ice on the lake, about 8 miles northwest of Walker.

Riding in the ATV with Peterson were her husband, Kenneth, and a 29-year-old daughter, while her 36-year-old son and another family member followed on snowmobiles. Peterson’s son pulled all three out of the water after the ATV plunged into about 18 feet of water.

Peterson was unresponsive when her son performed CPR on the ice and after first responders from Lakeport Township met the family back at their cabin. She was transported to a Bemidji hospital and later airlifted to Fargo, North Dakota where she was pronounced dead.

There were no reported injuries in three similar incidents over the weekend involving thin ice and ATVs in Minnesota, but officials warned the public to be cautious when venturing out on frozen lakes as conditions and thickness vary.