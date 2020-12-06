expand
Ad Spot

December 6, 2020

Minnesota ranks 2nd in new virus cases per capita in 2 weeks

By Associated Press

Published 4:12 pm Sunday, December 6, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota health officials on Sunday confirmed more than 5,550 new cases of the coronavirus and 64 new deaths from complications due to COVID-19.

There were about 1,468 new cases per 100,000 people in Minnesota over the past two weeks, which ranks second in the country behind South Dakota for new cases per capita, according to Johns Hopkins University researchers. One in every 136 people in Minnesota tested positive in the past week.

Health care workers have accounted for 25,471 of the more than 350,000 positive tests, state data shows.

The fatalities announced Sunday raised the state’s death toll to 2,637 since the start of the pandemic. The COVID Tracking Project ranks that as the 22nd highest in the country overall and the 28th highest per capita.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

More News

Lawmakers say COVID-19 relief bill won’t offer $1,200 checks

Minnesota ranks 2nd in new virus cases per capita in 2 weeks

Daily COVID-19 update: 3 new area deaths reported

Minnesota’s Biden electors pledge to stay on script

News

Lawmakers say COVID-19 relief bill won’t offer $1,200 checks

Health Updates

Minnesota ranks 2nd in new virus cases per capita in 2 weeks

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 3 new area deaths reported

Elections & Campaigns

Minnesota’s Biden electors pledge to stay on script

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 22 new cases in Freeborn County; 75 new deaths statewide

Albert Lea Tigers

Tribune announces All-Area volleyball team

Featured News

Albert Lea American Legion members brighten days of veterans, auxiliary ladies with annual gifts of poinsettias

News

2nd Lake Mills lights display seeks to boost holiday spirit

News

Salvation Army’s annual holiday red kettle campaign launches

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Dec. 1-3, 2020

Education

Star class: Computing curriculum

Education

Minnesota Association of Townships announces scholarship program

Education

Area Learning Center standout student

News

Car donated to head of winter gear drive

News

Giving Tuesday event in Wells collects needed items and food

Elections & Campaigns

Bennett re-elected assistant minority leader for Minnesota House Republicans

News

Minnesota’s top legislative leaders express optimism for virus aid plan

Cops, Courts & Fires

BCA identifies trooper who discharged gun during standoff

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 61 more deaths as difficult December continues

Cops, Courts & Fires

Windows broken out and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Cause of warehouse fire still under investigation

Cops, Courts & Fires

Update: State Fire Marshal’s Office set to arrive at daylight

Health Updates

Among first acts, Biden to call for 100 days of mask-wearing

News

Deadline looms for Minnesotans to seek COVID-19 housing aid