expand
Ad Spot

December 10, 2020

Minnesota lawmakers agree on help for businesses but not workers

By Minnesota Public Radio

Published 4:32 pm Thursday, December 10, 2020

By Tim Pugmire, Minnesota Public Radio News

With another special legislative session set to begin Monday, Minnesota lawmakers said Thursday they agree on some of what should be in a package of COVID-19 relief, but not on the entire plan.

The bill language rolled out Thursday would direct $216 million in aid to businesses, but other key relief proposals aimed at workers and families remained in flux.

Sen. Eric Pratt, R-Prior Lake, the chair of the Senate jobs and economic growth committee, said the relief is aimed at restaurants, bars, gyms and other businesses effected by Gov. Tim Walz’s recent restrictions.

“The goal of this is while their doors are locked, we don’t want them putting plywood in the windows,” Pratt said. “We want them to be able to survive these next few weeks, and hopefully the governor ends this shutdown and we can get these businesses back up and running.”

Under the plan, the Department of Revenue would make direct, one-time payments to eligible businesses totaling $100 million. Another $14 million would be used by the Department of Employment and Economic Development for grants to convention centers and movie theaters. There would also be $102,500,000 directed to counties for business grants.

The aid would bridge the gap until more federal funding arrives, said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove.

One big sticking point is a proposed extension of unemployment benefits. House Democrats say the 13-week extension they want is a critical provision, and there is no overall deal without it.

Rep. Tim Mahoney, DFL-St. Paul, the outgoing chair of the House jobs and economic development committee, stressed the linkage.

“There is no separation for me between the workers and the businesses,” Mahoney said. “We need to take care of both of them or both of them will go down.”

It is not clear if the two sides will be able to resolve the unemployment issue by Monday. Pratt said the House and Senate remain far apart.

“We understand that this isn’t just about business, that we have employees that have been laid off who are hurting as well. Those discussions are continuing,” he said.

The House DFL plan for COVID-19 relief also includes support for child care providers, food relief, housing assistance and one-time payments of $500 to low-income families.

Rep. Jim Davnie, DFL-Minneapolis, said he is still pushing for some state aid specifically for the small businesses damaged during civil unrest in his city earlier this year.

“These are the small businesses that perhaps are hurting the most,” Davnie said.

More News

Minnesota lawmakers agree on help for businesses but not workers

What’s my motivation? Stakes low for 2-win Big Ten teams

One-day US deaths top 3,000, more than D-Day or 9/11

ACLU sues Waseca federal women’s prison over COVID-19 response

News

Minnesota lawmakers agree on help for businesses but not workers

Health Updates

One-day US deaths top 3,000, more than D-Day or 9/11

Cops, Courts & Fires

ACLU sues Waseca federal women’s prison over COVID-19 response

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man pleads guilty in drive-by shooting in Albert Lea

Cops, Courts & Fires

Jury convicts Illinois man in Minnesota mosque bombing

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minneapolis approves cuts to police budget, not staffing

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 1 new death in Freeborn, Steele counties

Cops, Courts & Fires

Dirt bike, ATV stolen and other reports

News

Add fruity flavor and fun to holiday desserts

News

Comfort food for chilly days

Cops, Courts & Fires

Body found in Shady Oaks identified

Health Updates

Minnesota officials grateful but worried over virus metrics

News

Giants, Vikings shed slow starts, move into playoff position

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minneapolis eyes deep police cuts after Floyd’s death

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 2 new deaths reported in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Woman arrested with tabernacle and other reports

Albert Lea Tigers

Albert Lea hockey turns to a new fundraiser

Business

Chamber starts new initiatives centered around mental health

Featured News

Holiday events to ring in the season

News

Fourth year of dredging on track to begin in 2021

Featured News

5 things to do this week

News

This Week in History: Albert Lea man charged with murder of Lyle resident

Cops, Courts & Fires

Court Dispositions: Dec. 4-7, 2020

Health Updates

New report finds increase in 2020 overdose deaths