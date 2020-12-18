expand
Ad Spot

December 17, 2020

Hours adjusted at Mayo COVID-19 testing site

By Submitted

Published 6:27 pm Thursday, December 17, 2020

Mayo Clinic Health System is adjusting the hours of its COVID-19 testing sites, including the site in Albert Lea. 

Beginning Friday, the testing sites in Albert Lea, Austin, Owatonna and Red Wing will be open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This change will focus on the hours where there is the most patient demand for testing, according to a press release. 

Mayo Clinic Health System’s COVID-19 testing sites provide a private, safe test environment for patients who meet screening criteria. The testing sites will continue to provide this service for the foreseeable future.

Patients experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should take these steps:

  • Call the COVID-19 Nurse Line at 507-293-9525 or their local health care provider to learn about getting tested. If they meet testing criteria, they will be directed to a local testing site.
  • At the testing site, Mayo Clinic Health System staff will collect specimens using appropriate precautions. Patients will be advised of next steps.

Mayo Clinic Health System will continue to assess each community’s need for testing and adjust hours accordingly. Testing site hours also will be altered for the holiday season:

  • Dec. 24 and Dec. 31: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Dec. 31 and Jan. 1: 1 to 4 p.m.

Patients experiencing life-threatening COVID-19 symptoms, such as trouble breathing, chest pain or pressure, confusion, or blue lips or face, should call 911.

More News

Minnesota’s top attorney sues bars that defied restrictions

Hans L. Olson

Man charged with injuring woman with miniature ax

Hours adjusted at Mayo COVID-19 testing site

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota’s top attorney sues bars that defied restrictions

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man charged with injuring woman with miniature ax

Health Updates

Hours adjusted at Mayo COVID-19 testing site

Health Updates

Behind the scenes, a flurry of activity as hospitals prep first COVID-19 vaccine

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 83 new deaths in Minnesota, including 1 in Freeborn County

Cops, Courts & Fires

Gift card scam and other reports

Cops, Courts & Fires

Owner of Waseca travel agencies accused of defrauding agents

Cops, Courts & Fires

Wells woman killed in crash near Minnesota Lake

News

Negotiators near agreement on COVID-19 economic aid bill

News

County board approves additional small business relief funding

News

‘This is about more than us’

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man charged in stabbing death of minor in Austin

Cops, Courts & Fires

Vehicle rummaged through and other reports

Health Updates

Watch: Walz announces next steps on state’s response to combat COVID-19

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 92 new deaths statewide; 1 in both Freeborn, Mower counties

Business

Walz extends in-person dining pause through holidays, allow gyms to reopen with restrictions

News

Minnesota Capitol won’t spring back to normal in 2021

News

Let the birding begin

News

5 things to do this week

Education

20 applicants selected to interview for University of Minnesota Board of Regents

News

Golden K Kiwanians ring bell

News

Hartland Township supervisor retires

News

Mrs. Gerry’s donates to music classroom effort in North St. Paul

News

This Week in History: Hog cholera quarantine in place 50 years ago