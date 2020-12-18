expand
December 19, 2020

Maurine (Kelly) Larson McGill

By Submitted

Published 12:33 pm Friday, December 18, 2020

Maurine (Kelly) Larson McGill, age 98, passed on to be with the LORD  December 10, 2020 at the Cedars Villa in Minneapolis, MN

Maurine was born March 3, 1922 to Benjamin and Delphine (Kegler) Kelly. She graduated in 1940 from Albert Lea High School. On December 6, 1945 she married Charles Albert Larson. They were married for 54 years and raised four children.

Maurine is survived by 2 daughters, Jan Pappin (Bill), Sandra Russo (Joe), son, Arlo Larson (Sheila), 11 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren, foster son, Jim Kuiper and brother, Warren Kelly.

Maurine was a homemaker while her children were at home. She helped Chuck with his fuel oil delivery business. For 30 years she worked as the head housekeeper at Thorne Crest in Albert Lea.

She loved traveling especially visiting the children and grandchildren in  three different states.

On September 22, 2012 at the young age of 90 Maurine married Larry McGill (93). They were married for 5 years.

She was preceded in death by daughter Sue, husband Chuck, brother Verne Kelly and husband Larry McGill.

A Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to be sent to The Alzheimer’s Foundation or Hospice.

