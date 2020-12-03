expand
December 3, 2020

Marcia Kay (Winterton) Moffitt

Published 1:23 pm Thursday, December 3, 2020

Marcia Moffitt (nee Winterton), age 78, of Albert Lea, MN passed away suddenly on November 25, 2020 at the Woodlands Nursing Home. She was born on July 10, 1942 to Torger Winterton and Velva Winterton (nee Aanestad) of Gruver, IA.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband of 52 years, Russell, son Monty, and granddaughter Krista.

She is survived by sons, Todd (Patty Sue) of Saint Paul, MN and Adam (Connie) of Albert Lea, MN; brother, Robert Winterton (Ruth); and sister, Lois Willard. Also, by grandchildren, Benjamin, Justin, Josh, Rebecca, Travis (Courtney), Jacob; great-grandchildren. Michael, Evan, Elliana, Isaiah, and many other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Marcia graduated from Gruver high school, Class of 1959. She was active in basketball, choir and the student government. She enjoyed cooking, knitting, reading, and her restaurant, the Kaffe Hus. She was also active in the local Moose Club. Other free time would find her and Russell camping, singing around the campfire, and visiting state parks.

Our family would like to extend our gratefulness for the kindness and care shown by the Woodlands Care facility and to her dear friend, and 3rd favorite child, Shellby Olson. We are incredibly thankful.

Private interment to be held at Hillcrest Cemetery on Thursday, December 10, 2020. 1 PM. Celebration of Life to be scheduled for a future time. Online condolences may be left www.bayviewfuneral.com.

Memorials preferred to the community food shelf of your choice.

