expand
Ad Spot

December 31, 2020

Man suspected of abusing wife fatally shot by sister-in-law

By Associated Press

Published 1:27 pm Thursday, December 31, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS — A Bemidji woman is accused of fatally shooting her brother-in-law on Christmas Day at his home, allegedly for mistreating her sister.

The Star Tribune reports Janelle L. Johnson was charged Tuesday with second-degree intentional murder in connection with the death of 48-year-old Jesse Farris at his house near Bemidji.

Johnson remains jailed in lieu of $500,000 bail ahead of a court appearance Monday. A message was left with her attorney seeking a response to the allegations.

Johnson’s husband also was arrested but later released with charges yet to be filed.

Authorities say Johnson called emergency dispatch to report that she had just shot Farris at his home. Deputies went to the house and found Farris facedown in the snow, shot in the back and the hip.

More News

Minneapolis police release officer video in fatal shooting

Shutdown, impeachment, virus: Chaotic Congress winds down

New Year’s revelries muted by virus as curtain draws on 2020

Rodney “Buzz” Boelter

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minneapolis police release officer video in fatal shooting

News

Shutdown, impeachment, virus: Chaotic Congress winds down

News

New Year’s revelries muted by virus as curtain draws on 2020

Cops, Courts & Fires

Attorney general’s office to prosecute shooting case

Health Updates

‘The vaccine, especially for our residents, is a game changer’

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: 61 new deaths reported, including 1 in both Freeborn, Waseca counties

Cops, Courts & Fires

Man suspected of abusing wife fatally shot by sister-in-law

News

Man who died at Line 3 pipeline site run over by forklift

Cops, Courts & Fires

1 arrested after reported chase and other reports

News

Opposition to Minnesota’s bar and restaurant COVID-19 restrictions still bubbling

News

Attorney general looks to stop Winnebago New Year’s Eve bash

Health Updates

Minnesota working through first phase of vaccine rollout

News

GOP-led Senate rejects vote on Trump’s push for $2K checks

News

Top 10 stories of the year

Health Updates

COVID-19 vaccinations begin at 1st long-term care facility in Albert Lea

Health Updates

Daily COVID-19 update: Freeborn County reports 29 new cases; Minnesota reports 66 new deaths

News

Albert Lea boys basketball success tops year in sporting news

Cops, Courts & Fires

Catalytic converters stolen and other reports

Gallery

Looking back at 2020 in photos

News

Top most read stories on the Tribune’s website in 2020

News

Recognizing 35 years of service at St. John’s

News

Longtime county board members have last meetings

News

Austin restaurants get boost with help from hometown Hormel

Cops, Courts & Fires

Minnesota woman dies after ATV falls through frozen lake