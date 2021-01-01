expand
January 1, 2021

Man seriously injured in crash on I-35 near Albert Lea

By Staff Reports

Published 10:29 pm Thursday, December 31, 2020

A Wisconsin man was seriously injured in a crash Thursday morning on Interstate 35 near Albert Lea.

Larry Lyle Albright, 67, of Colfax, Wisconsin, was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for life-threatening injuries, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The State Patrol report states Albright was driving a 2014 Ford Escape south on I-35 near mile marker 8 at about 6:16 a.m., when the vehicle collided with a 2009 Nissan Altima also heading southbound that was driven by Marcus Allan Chisholm, 28, of Mason City.

Chisholm and his passenger, Clarissa Marie Krominga, 33, also of Mason City, were not injured.

The State Patrol indicated all occupants were wearing their seatbelts, and the roads were listed as snowy and icy at the time of the crash.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

