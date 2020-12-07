expand
December 7, 2020

Man pleads guilty in July shooting

By Sarah Stultz

Published 4:36 pm Monday, December 7, 2020

A 42-year-old Eden Prairie man pleaded guilty Friday in Freeborn County District Court to second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon tied to a July shooting in Albert Lea.

Arnoldo Barrientos Jr.

During the incident, another man was reportedly shot in the arm. 

Arnoldo Barrientos Jr., who appeared via Zoom for his plea hearing, said he reportedly went to the victim’s house on Gene Avenue July 16 about a prior incident involving a firearm, and his intention was to confront the man. At one point, the victim started to reach under a pillow, and Barrientos took out his gun. The two men reportedly got into a scuffle, and the gun went off. Barrientos said he did not intend to shoot the victim. 

Assistant Freeborn County Attorney Abigail Lambert said as part of the plea agreement, the state agreed it will not oppose a departure from the mandatory minimum prison time for the charge, but it can ask for up to 180 days in jail and would agree to allow Barrientos to utilize the work release program.  

Lambert said the second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon charge requires the state to prove Barrientos intended to cause fear of bodily harm or death while using a dangerous weapon even if he had not intended to shoot the victim. 

Barrientos is slated to be sentenced Feb. 4. 

