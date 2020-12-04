Lynne M. Curry

Lynne Michele Curry, 56, of Albert Lea, peacefully joined her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 after a brief stay at St. Mary’s hospital in Rochester.

Lynne was born April 24, 1964 in Albert Lea, Minnesota, growing up on a small farm between Alden and Wells, before moving to Albert Lea in her older years. She graduated from Alden High School and raised her three children and provided in-home daycare before working at Morin Homes where she steadfastly provided care and love, and enhanced the quality of life for numerous clients.

Lynne was a devoted mother to her three children and welcomed with open arms anyone who needed a hand. She found joy in sewing, crafting and being creative. And if you asked her, she never lost a game of Yahtzee.

Lynne was the light of every room, and the life of every party, and enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her family, and frequently spoiling her greatest joys: her grandchildren.

Lynne is survived by her mother, Lois Troska; sisters, Jenny Cox and Kim Renville (Todd); her children, Derek Armstrong (Jessica), Danielle Morreim (Adam) and Dustee Phenow (Brad); grandchildren Kade, Donnie, Raelynne, Everhett, Kensley, Macee and Mollee; nephews Ricky Johnson, and Jason and Matt Carson; and several cousins, aunts, uncles and special friends.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents Florence and Frank Troska, and Inez and Vern Jensen; father, Bill Troska; her children’s father, Mike Armstrong, and other loving family members.

At Lynne’s request, there will be no formal service. A video of memories will be created and made available to view at www.bonnerupfuneralservice.com. Please reflect and remember Lynne as she was, vibrant, happy, and full of life.

In lieu of flowers, cards of condolence may be sent in care of the family to- Bonnerup Funeral Service, 2220 East Main, Albert Lea, Minnesota.