December 4, 2020

Letter: Withhold judgment until facts are in

By Submitted

Published 8:05 pm Friday, December 4, 2020

I am a resident of Shady Oaks, the site of the shooting incident last Sunday.

It is a little odd that we have had no news of whether the suspect had a drug screen of any kind or a medical exam. Perhaps this will come out during the hearing or during the trial at the latest.

The suspect might have had a “bad trip” or was strung out on something. He might even have had a serious brain disease. If you recall, Charles Whitman aka the Texas Tower Sniper of 1966, turned out to have had a brain tumor the size of a pecan.

So let’s withhold judgment for the time being until all the facts are in. In the meantime, please try to be kind to all the traumatized residents of the building that was evacuated Sunday.

Laura Sosnowski

Albert Lea

